01/01/2022 at 23:26 CET

The handball player of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Elohim Prandi is hospitalized after being stabbed repeatedly on Friday night, the club said in a statement.

“Elohim Prandi has been the victim of a violent attack last night in Paris after suffering several stab wounds, “PSG said in a note.

Prandi, 23, a player for the national team, he is now out of danger although he continues to be observed, although his condition “does not inspire concern.”

The Paris Police Prefecture is investigating the events, which took place during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. “The Club expresses its outrage at this aggression and he brings all his support to Elohim Prandi and his loved ones to get through these moments, “added PSG.

The French newspaper Le Parisien indicates on its website that the attack took place in the eighth arrondissement of Paris, a wealthy neighborhood located north of the Champs Elysees. The same source adds that the witnesses to the attack will be questioned by the police in the next few hours.

Prandi had been called up to participate in the Euro Handball Championship, which will take place in Hungary and Slovakia from January 13 to 30, but has been withdrawn from the competition after the events. The French Federation and the coach, Guillaume Gille, will announce this Sunday the identity of his replacement.

The left-back of the French team could not join the first preparation group at the end of December due to having tested positive for the coronavirus.