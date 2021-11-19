11/19/2021 at 22:48 CET

Roger Payró

PSG faces a new day with the wide margin that has been carved out after having passed the first third of the league. Those of Mauricio Pochettino host Nantes in the Parc des Princes with ten rental points on Lens, second, before going into Champions mode. On the horizon is a visit to Manchester City next Wednesday, so the eleven of Parisians aim to have various novelties between casualties and rotations.

Sergio Ramos, who looked like he could finally make his debut with his new team, will finally still be out. He has been training with the group for a week but having a medical discharge does not mean having a sports discharge as well. ‘L’Équipe’ pointed out that the medical services have decided to wait a little longer, so his first call could be against the ‘citizens’.

Neymar will not be there either, who according to the same media suffers an abductor injury that already made him miss the Superclásico against Argentina with his team. It is doubt for the Champions. For its part, Messi aims to rest at least from the beginning. La Albiceleste called him up despite coming out of an injury and Pochettino doesn’t want to risk it. Di María and Icardi are the candidates to accompany Mbappé on the attack line. Donnarumma, with gastroenteritis, Rafinha and Draxler are low.

Probable lineups:

PSG: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Bernat; Ander Herrera, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappé

Nantes: Lafont; Appiah, Castelletto, Girotto, Fabio; Chirivella, Cyprien; Kolo Muani, Blas, Simon; Coulibaly

Referee: Jeremy Stinat

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Hour: 17.00