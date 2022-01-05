01/04/2022 at 20:00 CET

Real Valladolid and Betis resolve this Wednesday a duel in the Nuevo Zorrilla between the two third-placed LaLiga SmartBank and LaLiga Santander, respectively, to remain alive in the Copa del Rey, with the pucelanos ready to reaffirm their great moment and the Betis to make up for their last two league losses.

Real Valladolid faces with casualties but “without speculating” the Copa del Rey tie against Betis, and with the doubt whether the new incorporation of the Blanquivioleta team, Jon Morcillo, will enter the call, since it will depend on the departures of players .

The Burgos coach José Rojo “Pacheta”, before the loss of Luis Pérez and Janko on the right side, would give entry to the subsidiary player, Iván Fresneda, Diogo Queirós or Anuar, as indicated in a press conference, but also “There are other alternatives”, since it has “a compensated workforce”.

What ‘Pacheta’ is clear about is that the Cup is “a prize” for everyone, above all, “for those who have made it possible to get here in the competition”, with whom he will continue to count, although in this case he must take into account that on Saturday he has a league commitment against Burgos.

For their part, Real Betis, after the blows suffered at the end of 2021 and at the start of the new year when they lost in Bilbao (3-2) and last Sunday at home against Celta (0-2), he comes to this appointment, he copera against a historical one like Real Valladolid with the clear objective of making him pay the plates of those two painful defeats, for which he will have to regain his good offensive football and the success in both areas.

The Chilean Manuel Pellegrini does not trust a rival who believes that he is circumstantially in the Second Division, as he stressed that he maintains a squad very similar to that of last year in First, and has a dozen absences between injuries, positive for COVID-19 or players without the appropriate physical tone after overcoming the disease.

The Betis coach, who beat Alicante (0-4) and Talavera (2-4) in the previous cup rounds, also loses the Brazilian forward Willian José, with a problem in the soleus, and continues with the losses of the Chilean goal Claudio Bravo, the defenders Montoya, Miranda, the Senegalese Sabaly and the Argentine Pezzella, or the Ivorian midfielder Paul.

It seems that he will not be able to count on others who have not trained in recent days such as midfielders Joaquín and Rober, while one of his offensive props, the French Nabil Fekir, is not here to play 90 minutes, as Pellegrini admitted, after playing 30 against Celta after overcoming the covid.

This will condition the eleven of the Verdiblanco box, in which the Santiago man will not be able to introduce as many changes as he used to do, with a great performance of the entire squad, in the three competitions in which they continue to keep the entire group involved and distribute breaks.

Even so, he recovers the man who gives the most balance to his midfield, Argentine Guido Rodríguez, who did not play against Celta due to suspension, and it is expected that he will continue to rely on the Cup in Joel Robles as goalkeeper, with the possible entry of Edgar for Víctor Ruiz in the rear and Rodri in an offensive trident that would be completed by Canales and Juanmi, his top scorer, or Tello, with Borja Iglesias more advanced.

Probable lineups

Valladolid: Robert; Iván Fresneda or Queirós, Joaquín, Javi Sánchez, Olaza; Toni Villa, San Emeterio or Roque Mesa, Aguado, Óscar Plano; Weissman and Cristo González.

Betis: Joel Robles; Bellerín, Bartra, Edgar, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, Guarded; Rodri, Canales, Juanmi; and Borja Iglesias.

Referee: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea (C. Vasco).

Stadium: New José Zorrilla.

Hour: 20.00.