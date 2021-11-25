11/25/2021 at 08:00 CET

Researchers at Dartmouth College, one of the oldest universities in the United States, have theoretically shown that it is possible to produce light from the quantum vacuum.

“In essence, we have produced something from nothing; The idea of ​​that is great, ”said physics professor Miles P. Blencowe, the study’s lead author, in a statement.

In classical physics, a vacuum is considered the absence of matter, light, and energy. In quantum physics, however, a vacuum is defined as the quantum state that contains the least possible energy.

Inside it, photons fluctuate, particles of light that do not need a material medium to propagate: they exist and cease to exist in an endless process.

What the new research has achieved is to come up with a viable way to detect the photons that appear and disappear within the quantum vacuum.

“In an everyday sense, the findings seem to suggest the ability to produce light from vacuum & rdquor ;, adds Blencowe.

Imperfect nitrogen

Imperfect nitrogenThe theory, published in Communications Physics, predicts that nitrogen-based imperfections in a rapidly accelerating diamond membrane can detect photons in the quantum vacuum.

In the proposed experiment, a postage stamp-sized synthetic diamond, containing nitrogen-based light detectors, is suspended in a super-cooled metal box that creates a vacuum inside.

The membrane, which acts like a tethered springboard, accelerates at an enormous rate and produces photons in a quantum entangled state, this research has found.

“This production of paired and entangled photons is proof that photons are produced in the quantum vacuum and not from another source,” says Hui Wang, PhD student at the aforementioned University in Physics and Astronomy, who also participated in the research .

The study is the first to explore the use of multiple photon detectors (the diamond flaws) to amplify acceleration and increase detection sensitivity.

The oscillation of the diamond also allows the experiment to take place in a controllable space at intense speeds of acceleration, the researchers note.

The detected light appears in microwave frequency, so it is not visible to the human eye, but the researchers hope that the work will contribute to the understanding of elementary physical forces.

Hawking on the horizon

Hawking on the horizonIn particular, the work may shed experimental light on Hawking’s prediction of black hole radiation.

In the 1970s, astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, predicted that a black hole could spontaneously emit pairs of particles.

According to his theory, one of those particles would be swallowed by the hole, but the other would escape out, which an outside observer could detect as a spontaneous emission of radiation by the black hole.

Scientists around the world have spent decades trying to replicate this phenomenon in the laboratory, and even Canadian physicist William George Unruh proposed in 1976 that a photodetector, accelerated fast enough, could “see” light in a vacuum.

Following this trajectory, the new research has been able to agree with Unruh, for whom the very idea of ​​the quantum vacuum depends on the trajectory of the observer through space-time.

Towards the control of the quantum vacuum

Towards the control of the quantum vacuumThe new research also delves into another significant study on the quantum vacuum: In 2019, Swiss researchers for the first time paved the way for human control of the mysterious quantum vacuum.

They discovered the correlations between electromagnetic waves and elementary particles that fluctuate inside them, enabling ultra-fast quantum optics and a better understanding of black holes.

This previous research also found something observed in the new study: that the particles of the quantum vacuum show relationships with each other that correspond to quantum entanglement, one of the most puzzling phenomena in quantum mechanics that was also manifested when the diamond membrane was shaken. .

Reference

ReferenceCoherently amplifying photon production from vacuum with a dense cloud of accelerating photodetectors. Hui Wang & Miles Blencowe. Communications Physics, volume 4, Article number: 128 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00622-3

Top photo: Tony Reid, Unplash.