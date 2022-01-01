01/01/2022 at 10:00 CET

Sussex University / T21

A sensor using quantum devices surpasses in spatial and temporal precision traditional methods to identify diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s in advance.

A new quantum sensor developed by scientists at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom could help doctors identify diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s with extreme precision and well in advance.

The sensor can detect the magnetic fields generated when neurons fire. By measuring moment-to-moment neural changes, it tracks the speed at which signals move through the brain.

This time element is important because it means that a patient could be scanned twice several months apart to check if the activity in their brain is slowing down. That slowdown can be a sign of Alzheimer’s or other degenerative brain diseases.

In this way, the technology introduces a new method to detect biomarkers of early health problems, the researchers emphasize in a statement.

Accurate results

Aikaterini Gialopsou, lead author of the article published on the matter in Scientific Reports, points out that her work demonstrates for the first time that quantum sensors can produce very accurate results in terms of space and time.

While other technologies have shown benefits in terms of signal localization in the brain, this is the first time that quantum sensors have been shown to be more accurate in terms of signal timing.

“This could be really significant for doctors and patients concerned about the development of brain disorders,” adds the researcher.

These quantum sensors are believed to be much more accurate even than EEG or fMRI scanners, due in part to the fact that the sensors can get close to the skull.

Better resolution

The closer proximity of the sensors to the brain can not only improve the spatial resolution, but also the temporal resolution of the results.

This two-fold improvement in accuracy, both in time and space, is highly significant, as it indicates that brain signals can be tracked in ways that are inaccessible to other types of sensors.

“It is quantum technology that makes these sensors so precise,” explains Professor Peter Kruger, who heads the Quantum Systems and Devices Laboratory at the University of Sussex.

And he adds: “the sensors contain a gas of rubidium atoms. Rays of laser light are illuminated at the atoms, and when the atoms undergo changes in a magnetic field, they emit light differently. Fluctuations in the emitted light reveal changes. in the magnetic activity of the brain. Quantum sensors are accurate to milliseconds and several millimeters. “

MEG technology

The sensor, which is based on a real-time high spatial resolution neuroimaging technique known as magnetoencephalography (MEG), uses a series of quantum devices called Optical Pump Magnetometers (OPM) to map the tiny magnetic fields generated when neurons are sending electrical signals.

In the new work, Kruger and his team used their OPM-MEG to record the spatio-temporal patterns of neural signals in volunteers who responded to visual stimuli.

They then compared these patterns with those obtained by conventional technologies, showing that the new sensor is better at tracking brain signals, both in space and time.

If used to monitor patients over a period of several months, the researchers say the new sensor could identify decreases in the speed of transmission of brain signals that may be associated with the pathology.

Quantum revolution

Currently, MEG scanners are expensive and bulky, making them difficult to use in clinical practice. Its combination with quantum sensor technology could be crucial in transferring scanners from highly controlled laboratory settings to real-world clinical settings.

Gialopsou believes that this development could lead to a quantum revolution in neuroscience because it could lead to crucial early diagnosis of brain diseases, such as ALS, MS, and even Alzheimer’s.

If doctors could detect these biomarkers accurately and early enough, they could predict how a disease will evolve or how a patient will respond to treatment.

Reference

Improved spatio-temporal measurements of visually evoked fields using optically-pumped magnetometers. Aikaterini Gialopsou et al. Scientific Reports volume 11, Article number: 22412 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01854-7