01/01/2022 at 2:33 PM CET

The Dakar has started to roll with a prologue stage that has not revealed anything else that is going to be a very close edition and in which, as always, the ability to stay out of trouble will prevail in addition to speed. The tactic is clear for the most veteran, as ‘Monsieur Dakar’, the alias of Stéphane Peterhansel, run just long enough not to get off the hook and always go with the rod ready to take advantage of opportunities that sooner or later present themselves.

It is a test of opportunities and adventures, beyond sports competition, whose first positions are destined to the great teams that spend significant amounts for the design, manufacture and tuning of their cars and drivers. I see the spirit of the Dakar reflected more than ever this year in Laia Sanz, Carlos Checa, Danilo Petrucci and, as always, in the motorcycle riders who face the race without assists and with little means.

THE HEROIN Laia Sanz, who has competed successfully on a motorcycle for eleven editions, has made the leap to cars. The Catalan has left her comfort zone to face an ambitious, complicated and rock-strewn challenge along the way. I’m sure he can do it, since he not only has good travel companions but his history, these stories, are what make the Dakar great.

I like to see Carlos Checa facing the challenge. We were together in 2015 in South America and he fell in love with the discipline. The most difficult thing is to find the right rhythm and if he succeeds he will make people talk because his spirit of improvement is sublime. Danilo Petrucci! Someone who has the courage to get off an official motorcycle in MotoGP and enter this adventure has a lot of merit and all my respect. Finally, praise the effort of those motards who run with one hand in front and the other behind, whose dream is to compete and finish. These, who when they finish the stage at night instead of resting have to repair the motorcycle with their own hands, deserve a monument. Live the Dakar!