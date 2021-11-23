11/22/2021 at 8:38 PM CET

Roger Payró

Big game next Sunday (4.15pm) at the ‘temple’. Espanyol receives Real Sociedad in a duel of many caratsBased on the good level that Vicente Moreno’s men are showing –especially at home- and the presence of a team that until two days ago held the lead. Of course, both arrive injured. The defeat in the derby against Barça and the draw in a fierce duel against Valencia have been the last performances of two clubs that know each other by heart. Up to 157 times they have met, in data from ‘BDFutbol’, with a balance of 52 blue and white victories, 44 draws and 61 wins ‘txuri urdin’.

The vast majority of encounters have occurred in First, something logical being two classics of the highest division of Spanish football; 86 of 91 editions in the case of Espanyol and 75 of Real Sociedad. The antecedents show a slight advantage for the San Sebastian team, but nevertheless when the game is in blue and white territory, the locality is noticed.

Of the total of 68 matches played at Espanyol’s home, almost half ended in victory periquita (29). Some less, 26, were draws while the visiting victories are reduced to only 13.

La Real is also a rival that in this century has witnessed two pivotal moments in recent blue and white history. Coro scored the goal that saved the team on the last day of the 2005/06 league and thirteen campaigns later, in 2018/19, Espanyol certified his return to Europe also on the final date of the championship with the targets of Rosales and Wu Lei.

A fort

Putting history aside and relying on the present, tThe cast of Vicente Moreno has arguments to believe that they can sink their teeth to the team that is rubbing shoulders with the greats at the top of the table. It is true that Imanol Alguacil’s men have only lost one game this season and it was at the Camp Nou on the first match more than three months ago. Nevertheless, Espanyol has 13 of the last 15 points in the ‘temple’ and it is showing a more than remarkable competitive level.

The victories against Alavés (1-0), Real Madrid (2-1), Cádiz (2-0) and Granada (2-0), together with the draw against Athletic (1-1) reinforce the team’s morale against their hobby, which surely will not miss the appointment. The context, after showing his face in the derby at the Camp Nou as it had not been seen for years, and the good schedule portend an atmosphere like those of important days.