12/29/2021 at 00:30 CET

.

A reborn Casademont Zaragoza, after adding his second consecutive victory, complicates the classification of the Copa del Rey for a Bitci Baskonia that this Tuesday (97-79) he was not able to maintain the victorious streak he had accumulated in the Aragonese capital.

The Basque team had added four consecutive wins but in the Aragonese capital they crashed against a Casademont Zaragoza which confirmed that the reaction shown on the previous day on the MoraBanc Andorra track It was neither the flower of a day nor the fruit of chance and it beat Neven Spahija’s with a great team game and with 25 spectacular minutes.

The victory morning allows him to take two victories ahead of relegation while at the top the defeat of Baskonia means a slowdown in his aspirations to secure a spot for the KO tournament And, by extension, it further complicates the options of being seeded.

The beginning of the game was equalized until the middle of the first quarter in which, with a good defense, the team handcuffed the Vitorian who did not know how to attack and who saw how in the next five minutes he suffered a 16-3 run, thanks mainly to his success in shooting to finish with +13 on the scoreboard (28-15).

The Aragonese team, organized in defense, supportive and quick legs, continued to put into difficulties each attack of a Baskonia that could not find a way to achieve good shooting positions and on the very rare occasions when he did, he didn’t see a hoop.

With only 35% of success in shots of two and 0 of 6 in triples, the Basque team began to despair, they left the game, especially a Matt Costello to whom two techniques were pointed out in just two minutes.

In addition, he saw how the difference was increasing as the minutes unfolded until he reached the break with the handful team doubling their rival in the electronic (52-26).

Both teams reached the refreshment time with a devastating data, the people from Zaragoza in their favor, and the people from Vitoria against. The team valuation was 73 for the owners of the field and 8 for the visitors, data difficult to see in basketball.

With the loot treasured in the first two quarters, which was increased midway through the third to a maximum of 29 points, Jaume Ponsarnau’s team stretched their possessions from there to the end so that the game had fewer shooting options and although the Basques cut differences and reached 9 points with 2.09 remaining for the end, Casademont Zaragoza endured the pull, recovered and took a victory that is worth a Potosí taking into account the equality that reigns in the lower part of the classification.

– Data sheet:

97 – Casademont Zaragoza (28 + 24 + 18 + 27): Bone (15), Mobley (20), Yusta (12), Radoncic (11), Deon Thompson (13) -starting five- Vanwijn (1), Cook (3), Vilà (-), Waczynski (9), Font (8) and Hlinason (5).

79 – Bitci Baskonia (15 + 11 + 24 + 29): Baldwin (16), Granger (10), Giedraitis (13), Sedekerskis (3), Enoch (12) -starting five- Peters (-), Marinkovic (11), Fontecchio (8), Costello (3) and Nnoko (3).

Referees: Benjamín Jiménez, Jorge Martínez and Héctor Báez. Visitor Costello (m.20) was disqualified for two techniques. Baldwin (m.40) was excluded for personal reasons

Incidents: match corresponding to the fifteenth day of the League played at the Príncipe Felipe de Zaragoza pavilion before 3,673 spectators. The second coach David Gil directed Bitci Baskonia because Neven Spahija did not give a conclusive test in PCR but as a precaution he stayed in the concentration hotel.