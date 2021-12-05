12/05/2021 at 10:49 CET

Susana arizaga

The existence of a recording in which the Mayor of Castroverde de Campos, Cecilio Lera, offer a girl of 14 years of the town and daughter of friends money in exchange for sex would constitute the main test provided by the minor’s parents, which would have led to the Gender Violence prosecutor to request the immediate admission to prison and without bail of the 68-year-old municipal councilor, investigated for an alleged crime of induction to prostitution of minors.

The prosecutor did not hesitate, after learning of the conversation, in requesting the Villalpando judge to investigate the veteran municipal councilor for a crime of inducing the prostitution of minors, since in the recording, apparently, you can hear how Lera Blanco offers the girl more than 200 euros to go with him in the afternoon of the day November 24. This would be for the prosecutor the “clear evidence & rdquor; that the terracampino politician had committed the crime, punishable by up to 8 years in prison in the Penal Code.

After learning the content of the complaint from the girl’s family, the judge ordered the immediate arrest of Cecilio Lera Blanco, whom the Civil Guard did not locate until November 30, when he was immediately arrested to give a statement and that same morning the unconditional imprisonment was decided due to the seriousness of his conduct. The arrest It took place with a wide police deployment of the Civil Guard in the municipality where the councilor resides, according to sources of the investigation, which could be explained by the aggressive attitude that Lera Blanco would have shown on some of the occasions in which the agents have had to take him to the barracks for other offenses committed previously.

The mayor of Castroverde has to his credit multiple injury convictions to third parties and a security measures after a complaint for gender violence of his ex-wife who forced him to follow a detoxification treatment of alcohol for two years, unfulfilled.