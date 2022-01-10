01/10/2022 at 3:45 PM CET

Despite the huge number of stars in the sky, spotting one in the middle of a supernova is still an incredibly rare event. Now, astronomers have captured a red supergiant before, during and after a supernova explosion for the first time, gathering crucial new information about these dramatic events.

“This is a major advance in our understanding of what massive stars do just before they die,” explained lead author Wynn Jacobson-Galán of the University of Berkeley. “Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before in an ordinary Type II supernova. For the first time, we saw a red supergiant star explode!”

Using the Pan-STARRS telescope in Maui, Hawaii, scientists detected the red supergiant star about to die in the summer of 2020 thanks to the large amount of light it emitted. Later in the fall, when it went supernova, the group captured the powerful flash using the Hawaii-based Keck Observatory’s Low Resolution Imaging Spectrometer (LRIS). They also captured the first spectrum of the supernova, known as SN 2020tlf.

Observations showed that the star likely expelled massive amounts of dense circumstellar material just before the explosion. Previous observations showed that the red giants were relatively quiet before going supernova, so the new data suggests that some may change their internal structure significantly before exploding. That could result in tumultuous gas ejections moments before collapse.