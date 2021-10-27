Antônio Cara de Sapato celebrates qualifying for the PFL final – Photo: Disclosure / PFL

The year 2021 started badly for Antônio Carlos Jr, the «Face of Sapato». In January, the Paraíba fighter fought again after a 16-month hiatus and was outscored by Brad Tavares, his third loss in a row, and the UFC fired him immediately. at that moment the Brazilian doubted himself and thought about retiring.

It was not simply the losses or the firing that caused Carlos Jr to reconsider his career choice. The biggest problem was the sequence of injuries and surgeries that affected the Paraíba man in the last three years.

“I did not imagine that it was going to be one injury after another. I was never one to get hurt a lot in training, I always knew how to train and I was always flexible. It was injury after injury that frustrated me », said the Brazilian and wondered: Why is this happening to me, to my body? I never had an injury, now one injury after another, am I getting old? Is that?”.

Now, nine months later, reinvented as a light heavyweight, the fighter could win the PFL belt and the million dollar prize this Wednesday when he faces Marthin Hamlet in the tournament final.

For someone who has dealt with panic syndrome, as Antônio Carlos Jr. has admitted multiple times, moments like this that increase anxiety are red flags. Sapato had the support of psychological therapy to overcome this frustration, but also from close friends in the middle of the fight. Two of them were crucial: Marlon Moraes, former WSOF champion and UFC bantamweight, and Marcus Buchecha, jiu-jitsu legend and old friend of Paraíba helped the fighter for this moment.

“There were two people who helped me a lot to stay on track, not to give up. I was struck by how talented he was, how much I had to build in this sport, which was Marlon Moraes, Marlinho helped me a lot, and Marcus Buchecha, who is my partner, now lives here at home. He was very depressed about everything that happened. Personal problems, injuries, losses. These two boys made me continue to believe and I believe that thanks to them I continued on the path »., Sapato explained.

Antônio Cara de Sapato (right) hits Emiliano Sordi (left) in the PFL semifinal – Photo: Publicity / PFL

Cara de Sapato persevered and found his ideal home in the PFL. He already liked the tournament format of the event, where the results determine his progress towards the belt and popularity does not interfere with his chances of fighting for the title. Also, the move to light heavyweight (up to 93 kg) helped both mentally and physically.

Sapato beat defending champion Emiliano Sordi in the semi-final to qualify for the final, where he could win a US $ 1 million prize. But for Paraiba, the most important thing is the belt. “The belt is gold, it is the first place, that is what we want so much”, said.

And closed: “I always fought for that, to be the best, to win, to be at the top of the podium. A million is fine, but a million with the belt is perfect.

