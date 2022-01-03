01/03/2022 at 20:30 CET

Arnau montserrat

The Virgen de la Cabeza de Valdepeñas pavilion will host tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. the match between the first two finishers of the First Division of futsal, in which the locals of Viña Albali Valdepeñas aspire to remain undefeated at home during the visit of the leader, the Barca.

Jesús Velasco’s team commands the classification in a plethora of form, linking 18 games in a row without losing and with a margin of six points over their rival today. Those of Ciudad Real are second and have one game less. They want to prevent Barça from achieving a blow on the table that allows them to take a giant step when it comes to securing first place in the regular league.

‘Sprint’ before the break

Barça will make sure to finish the first round of the league at the top of the table if they manage to beat Valdepeñas. It will be the last game before the national team break for the dispute of the Eurocup and America’s Cup. No league game will be played again until February 12 when Barça will face Cartagena.

It will not be an easy task to win at Virgen de la Cabeza. Valdepeñas adds six victories out of six possible and their only setbacks have been at home against Inter Movistar and Osasuna Magna in the form of defeat and a draw on the Santa Coloma court. They want to maintain their undefeated status. Barça’s only defeat so far in the league occurred precisely at home. It was on the opening day against Palma Futsal. Since then, 11 wins and a draw. A path that scares anybody.