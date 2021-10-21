First good move of the Sixers in season: winning away from home. The PelicansWithout a Zion Williamson still recovering from his latest injury, they are a worse team and it was just to prove it. Also that people saw that this team is more than Ben Simmons and his bustle at this start of the campaign. The media focus with them has been put there, as is logical because it is such an anomalous situation, but you have to play when you jump onto the pitch. Fine work in the second part of the Smoothie King Center already takes that 97-117. The first one is already for the Philadelphia people.

The sanctions to Ben simmons For presenting himself or doing it in a bad way in what he is transferred to another team could be a distraction, but outside of that we have seen a vindictive Furkan Korkmaz as a substitute or Tyrese Maxey as a starter. The two added 42 points and were the best along with the already regulars Embiid and Harris. Andre Drummond’s debut after his fiasco in the Lakers was also satisfactory. On the other side there was not so much luck for another pivot, the Spanish Willy Hernangómez, who did not play anything when seeing himself was advanced in the rotation by Hayes.

The visitors relied on a good second half to pour out their talent and take the victory to their locker. In the first, balance if we take into account the first quarter of the Sixers and the second of the Pelicans. The pivots had an important impact in this first round of the game. Embiid and Valanciunas got involved in a duel in which they not only scored by playing with each other, the game also went through it and they diversified it to get the most out of the plays. It was when they sat down for the first time that the trend changed: Drummond, characterized by making very good numbers but leaving the defense as a solar, helped well against a Hayes with little incidence. The Sixers were playing with incomes above five points after these events, but the entry into play for the second time by Brandon Ingram, which ended with a dunk that lifted the fans, equalized the score at 53 before the break.

The Pels paid for the mistake of Valanciunas, who was left with a very poor 3/19 and without Williamson by eating space, in the second half. In the third period they did not even reach twenty points. Dynamite was missing. Rivers knew how to strategically place Green and Thybulle, who hardly contributed in attack, with other players who focused their work in attack, a drift that led the Sixers to fly from the passage through the locker room.