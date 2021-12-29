

Young man is moved to see an old man selling flowers.

At this christmas time, people become aware of the people around them and those they meet along the way, such as what happened to a TikTok user who was moved to see an old man selling roses and bought all of them for the man to go home to rest.

The facts were captured in a video that was shared on TikTok, where it went viral by the noble gesture of the young man.

In the video, posted by Cesar Miguel, who is the young man who decided to buy all the roses from the old man.

In the images, the young man is seen in his car when he stops his car on a street in Mexico City and is approached by a man with several bouquets of roses.

Young man buys all the flowers to old man

“Hey, what do you do when you sell everything?”, questions the driver to the flower seller.

“Oops, I’m going to rest”, answers the old man, while holding the bouquets of red roses in his hands.

Without hesitation, the young driver tells him to sell them all and stretches out his hands for the old man to hand him the bouquets of red roses, while he takes money out of his wallet and pays you $ 24 for the merchandise.

“To rest, merry Christmas”, says the young grandfather

“May God give me life to reach the third age and be an honest and hardworking man like you,” says the driver.

“God bless him and he will grant it,” replied the salesman.

“May God bless me and rest. Merry Christmas ”, said the driver and continued on his way.

The video went viral and has more than 13.9 million views and more than 8,000 comments applauding the noble gesture of the young man who bought all the flowers from the old man.

In these days, several videos have emerged highlighting the good deeds of people, infected by the Christmas spirit and have begun to share their stories on their social networks, especially on TikTok.

