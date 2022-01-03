Álex Rodríguez said goodbye to Jennier Lopez in the new year 2022 | .

Despite having spent a couple of years together as a couple, the former player Alex Rodriguez could have quickly forgotten Jennifer Lopez, she received the new Year next to a beautiful woman.

Being very well accompanied to receive this new year, it seems that the ex-fiancee of the Diva of the Bronxs, gave up his plans to reconquer Jennifer Lopez one of the most famous celebrities in show business.

After he broke off his four-year engagement, A-Rod could be applying the same JLo technique and they’d be giving each other a second chance at love.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez sums up her entire year 2021 in a flirty video

Surely you are wondering what the comment is about and that is that the former MLB player would not only give him the welcome to 2022 next to his daughters, he would also do it next to his ex-wife.

However, it would not be precisely his ex-wife with whom he was seen and associated with him in a bar a couple of days ago, everything seems to indicate that this apparently beautiful woman with perfect proportions would be Rodríguez’s new love.

Álex Rodríguez next to one of his two daughters | Instagram Arod

In addition to being seen together in this bar, they were not seen to be extremely affectionate, practically the only thing the famous businessman did was put his hand on one of the young woman’s thighs.

Like Jennifer Lopez His ex-partner decided to share a video with a summary of his entire year, curiously in none of the videos does the ex appear, despite the fact that their relationship ended in May, they decided to ignore the presence of each one.

On the contrary, in the JLo video, Ben Affleck does appear, both look very caramelized and extremely in love, as we have seen them from the beginning.

Relationship between Álex Rodríguez and Jennifer Lopez

The ex-partner began to have a relationship in 2017, and two years later in 2019 they announced their engagement, the couple began to postpone their wedding for various reasons, one of them was the pandemic.

Despite the fact that they seemed happy side by side, their personalities did not match perfectly as it is immediately noticed when Jennifer is next to Ben Affleck.

Much has been speculated about the ex-partner and their breakup, it is said that it was due to an infidelity committed by the ex-baseball player, the young woman even appeared requesting to be thanked for having been Alex’s lover, since as a result Bennifer were together again.

It was Jennifer Lopez herself who decided to share a publication on Instagram where she confirmed the breakdown of their relationship, as many already speculated, through a statement that they had become great friends and that they wanted to end on good terms.

This is also because the couple had some businesses together, we are talking about millionaire amounts, so apparently the most prudent thing was to end their relationship in the best way.