Alfredo García Heredia. © Golffile | Oisín Keniry

The Road to Mallorca enters its final stretch. Tomorrow starts the Empordà Challenge (Girona), the first of the two tournaments to be played in this field. Two appointments that will be decided by the 45 players who have access to the final of Mallorca that will be played from November 4 to 7 at the T-Golf & Country Club.

The first appointment in Empordà will have the presence of 25 Spanish players. Each one with their particular objectives but all with their minds set on Mallorca and on the 20 cards of the European Circuit that will be distributed on November 7

Alfredo Garcia arrives as fourth classified. The Asturian, winner in Holland and already with the Tour card in his pocket, seeks to scratch a position that will allow him to enter an important tournament next season. He is ahead of the Danish Marcus Helligkilde, the Portuguese Ricardo Gouveia, both playing this week, and Santiago Tarrio, who will be at the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters.

With much less oxygen comes Angel Hidalgo. The man from Malaga lost two positions in the last tournament played in Switzerland and is currently in 20th position, the last to be on the European Tour. He does have no margin for error.

“I arrived early on Monday and I already did the reconnaissance round. I knew the field because I had played the Match Spain-France U14 and U16 but of course, you can imagine, many years have passed. The first thing that stands out is the rough, which is very high, especially when you approach the green. I have seldom played with the rough so high. And then you have some very rough greens, so I don’t think the speed is excessive because of this factor and that here they tend to be very windy. Today in the proam it was crazy what has blown. If it had been on tournament day, it would surely have had to stop.

The key for me this week is the drive. It is not a long course but as you go through the rough it will cost you a lot to make birdies. Whoever drives the drive on the street is going to have a lot of cattle, ”the man from Malaga wrote to us.

The third proper name is Ivan Cantero. The llanisco is occupying the 38th place in the ranking with an advantage of more than 5,000 points with the 46th, which is in this case Matthias Schmid and who is not present. That is to say, he has a margin that should be enough to be in Mallorca, although with two tournaments ahead he cannot be distracted. But what is truly juicy for Iván is ahead. You need a big week to get closer to the top 20 spots.

He has also played the proam and we corroborated Hidalgo’s version (with the wind). What’s more, he told us that on hole 16, par four of 387 meters, he had to hit the drive and the 5 wood. A good example of the intensity with which he blew.

The rest of the army will be composed of: Carlos Pigem, Alejandro del Rey, Lucas Vacarisas, Eduard Rousaud, Borja Virto, Javier Sainz, Scott Fernández, David Borda, Jordi García, Manuel Elvira, Emilio Cuartero, Samuel del Val, Jacobo Pastor, Antonio Hortal, Alfonso Buendía, Víctor Pastor, Jordi Panés, Gerard Piris, David Morago, Jorge Maicas, Pol Bech and Álvaro Hernández.