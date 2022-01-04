01/04/2022 at 7:23 PM CET

The investment fund Sport Republic, behind which is the Serbian cable television mogul Dragan Solak, is the new reference shareholder of the Premier League Southampton after having acquired the titles of the Chinese businessman Gao Jinsheng.

The southern England club confirmed the move in a statement, whereby businesswoman Katharina Liebherr remains a minority shareholder.

According to “Sky News”, Sports Republic has paid 100 million pounds (120 million euros) for the actions of the Gao family at Southampton, which is 14th in the Premier League, ten points above the drop. The Chinese businessman thus ends his relationship with the club, after having acquired 80% of the shares in 2017.

Southampton CEO Martin Semmens said in the statement that over the past two years they had been looking for a new partner to boost the team and that today they have found “the perfect solution” for the club.

“Sport Republic are seasoned investors, but they also have experience in the world of elite professional sports. That is a very difficult combination to find, and we are delighted to have reached an agreement that secures our future in the short and long term,” he added. For Solak, Southampton had “many of the qualities we were looking for in a great sports organization”.

“It has a great management team, excellent talent development, talented teams that play attractive football, and a dedicated fan base (…) We are delighted to be able to complete this purchase as a first step towards executing our investment strategy. Southampton will be the pillar of the organization we plan to build, “he stressed.