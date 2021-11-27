

A shooting at a Washington mall left one person badly injured.

Attendees at the mall Washington’s Tacoma Mall lived moments of anguish after a shooting inside the establishment that had a capacity of 100 percent.

As reported by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting took place in the aforementioned shopping center at 7:08 p.m. and the local authorities were forced to close the doors to customers who were looking for a deal on Black Friday.

They have also disclosed that one person was rushed to a nearby hospital for being badly wounded by one of the shots that were made on the spot.

Although the existence of an injured person was reported, so far the identity of the victim has not been revealed.

While, the customers who were in the mall protected their lives by hiding somewhere in the place while the officers searched for a participant in the shooting.

The police of Tacoma called law enforcement from across the county to reinforce the safety of buyers and to be able to find the person (s) involved in the shooting.

It was through the official Twitter account of the sheriff’s department that the mobilization around the shooting was reported.

SHOOTING AT TACOMA MALL.

There was a shooting at the mall at 7:08 pm one victim has been found with a gunshot wound. Please stay away from the mall at this time. Deputies and officers from all over the county are assisting Tacoma Police actively search the mall. pic.twitter.com/x266EdQwnr – Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) November 27, 2021

In a joint statement, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, as well as Deputy Mayor Keith Blocker, announced that the shooting would be related to an isolated incident.

“We want to acknowledge the magnitude of this event that occurred tonight and thank our police force for having responded quickly to the scene. As we learn more, we support everyone affected by this event: together we are stronger”They said.

So far the authorities have not released whether anyone is detained.

