11/07/2021 at 10:12 CET

ALH

A dead and two wounded. It is the balance of shooting that occurred last night in the neighborhood of Las 600, on Cartagena, police sources report. A sadly depressed area in which police raids to stop drug trafficking are constant.

Precisely a drug issueAccording to sources close to the investigation, he would be behind the event that stained the neighborhood with blood and drew the attention of the neighbors, given the police deployment that took place.

The same sources indicate that the alleged The perpetrator of the shots has been arrested.

The arrest occurred at the scene of the shooting, after the suspect took refuge in a house and scenes of tension were experienced. Fortunately, the Police, with speed and their training to negotiate in this type of situation, made the man go out and be captured, without attacking anyone else.

The two wounded were taken by ambulance to the Santa Lucía hospital, with firearm injuries.

One of the injured in the shooting was transferred from Santa Lucía de Cartagena to Virgen de la Arrixaca de Murcia, as a result of the severity of his injuries. One of the bullets, sources close to the case point out, would have hit his headto.

Agents from the Cartagena Local Police, as well as from the National Police, the competent body to undertake the investigation, traveled to the site.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine, where forensic professionals will confirm the cause of death.

It so happens that the fatal shooting occurred in the same neighborhood, Las 600, where Four years ago ‘Los Gasolinas’ starred in another bloody shooting massacre. The culprits later admitted it at trial, in 2020, at the hearing in the port city.