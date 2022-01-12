Related news

Social networks have become a space not only for leisure, but also in which many people make a living, and just as there are specialized tools for any other profession, there are also tools for creating content on social networks. Today we are going to talk about Face Tok, a recording device from La Casa de las Carcasas that we have tested. It is a support with a camera capable of creating a follow-up of your face and that can give a distinctive touch to your videos for social networks.

An unobtrusive, tripod-compatible design

The Face Tok is a device that is divided into two parts: the support and the body. The first is simply a screw base, which is where the Face Tok is placed. This is because in its lower part the Face Tok has a threaded hole that can be placed on a tripod and all kinds of accessories.

In its central part we find a chamber, while at this same height in its back there is a USB Type-C connector through which the device is charged, which has a 2,200 mAh battery. Above the camera is the power button.

This camera will not be in charge of taking photos or videos, but its objective will be to identify you and follow you while it is on, so if you move, the Face Tok will move with you. Your mobile should take care of the photos or videos.

The best of all is that no app to install on the mobile, since you only have to press and hold the upper button for three seconds to start a recognition and turn completely before identifying your position.

At the top there is a support for you to insert your mobile, which you can put in horizontal and vertical position, as well as flip it more or less depending on the angle at which you want to record or take the picture.

On the other hand, you can put the mobile in selfie position to see yourself in plane if you record a video or take a photograph Or put it in such a way that it focuses on you with the rear camera to take advantage of the greater potential that it has. That is your decision

Good follow-up, but perhaps too abrupt at times

The operation of this device is very simple, and does not require the installation of any application. You simply must press the power button for 3 seconds to start a recon sweep, and then you can use it.

For this you must put your mobile in the holder that it has in its upper part. It is best to put it with the screen facing you so you can see what is on the camera.

After this initial recognition you will see that now the Face Tok 360 moves towards where you move, and if you look at the screen of your mobile with the camera on, you will see that with every movement the device tries to keep you centered In the image, something ideal when recording videos for social networks, and that can even come in handy when making video calls.

To follow you, the device uses the camera looking for your face, and when it finds it it moves following it wherever it goes. Of course, it is not a device made for sports use in which you run from one place to another, but rather it is designed to record videos at home. You can walk calmly and the device will follow you, but this will not happen if you run away.

If you are looking to keep your image fully centered while recording a video, it is a very competent device and that it will give you a good performance, but you must bear in mind that the movements are not as smooth as if you did it manually with a tripod. Unless you are looking for professional results, it is not something that bothers.

Conclusions.

They are looking for a support to record your videos, Face Tok 360 is a great option that in addition to admitting different positions, it will follow you wherever you move to always stay in the center of the shot, so you don’t have to worry about not moving when you’re recording a video or making a video call.

This device is designed for all types of users, and therefore has a screw hole by which you can attach it to a tripod and other photographic supports like that.

One of its great advantages is that It does not depend on any application or your mobile to work, which makes it a very independent and simple device you can use alone or with friends without the need for them to install anything on their devices.

The results of the recordings or photographs, of course, They depend on the mobile with which you do them, And if it has optical image stabilization, the result can be greatly improved.

