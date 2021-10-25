Bitcoin and Ethereum may be breaking records, but most cryptocurrencies are tied to such absurd things as a tweet from a celebrity.

A truly digital currency for some, a simple merchandise For banking, cryptocurrencies are mired in multiple controversies.

Criticized for encouraging unlimited speculation, energy expenditure or high investment risk, one of the weaknesses of most of them is that, unlike most traditional currencies, they don’t have a national bank or government to back them.

There are a few good things about this, but also some bad things. Like for example, what a tweet from Elon Musk with a single word dropped the price of the cryptocurrency Shiba inu by 20%. Is this:

As we see, the official Shiba inu account came up with the unfortunate idea of ask Elon Musk how many SHIB he had. This is what the tokens of this cryptocurrency are called.

Musk responded with a single word: “None.” Enough for bring down the price of Shiba inu by 20%. Today it had recovered a little, 10%.

Shiba Inu falls into the category of meme coins, the cryptocurrencies that were born inspired by a meme.

In this case, like the Dogecoin, it is a dog of the Shiba inu breed. This cryptocurrency has made headlines because in the last year its value has grown by 45%, and it is already touching the Top 10 of the most profitable cryptocurrencies.

But saving Bitcoin, Ethereum and some more, the rest lurch based on absurd whims, like a comment from a celebrity, or a tweet.

As Business Insider tells us, Elon Musk himself raised the price of Shiba Inu by 238% a few days ago, simply by posting a photo of his new dog, which belongs to this breed:

Elon Musk himself confessed yesterday that he only has “a small amount of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, out of curiosity.”

And although a few months ago he was a fervent defender of cryptocurrencies, little by little he has been moving away from them, at least publicly, considering them polluting and encouraging wild speculation.

In another of his tweets, he stated: “As I said before, you should not bet on cryptocurrencies, the really important thing is to create products and provide services to other human beings, not money in any of its forms.”