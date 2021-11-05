11/04/2021

A six-year-old girl has died and two others aged 10 and 12 have been serious injuries when being run over next to a school located on La Masó street, in the Madrid neighborhood of Mirasierra, Emergencias Madrid has confirmed.

According to several witnesses, the accident took place when the person who was driving the tourism has gotten lost and has run over the victims head-on, students of the educational center but who are not relatives.

The Municipal Police are investigating the outrage, which according to Emergencias Madrid, occurred around 5.30 p.m. in front of the main gate of the Fomento Montealto school, a private bilingual center that began its activity in the 1964-1965 academic year and that covers the stages from Infant to Secondary . ANDIt is at the time of leaving the center, when groups of schoolchildren and family members tend to gather at the doors of the school.

As a result of the run over by a six-year-old girl has entered cardiorespiratory arrest due to the injuries suffered, and despite the attempts of the Samur-Civil Protection health workers, he has not been able to recover.

# Hitting on La Masó street. @SAMUR_PC confirms the death of a 6-year-old girl and cares for two other 10 and 12-year-olds, seriously injured. @policiademadrid makes the report to find out the circumstances of the outrage. @BomberosMad collaborates in assisting the victims. pic.twitter.com/uzDFXcko1Q – Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) November 4, 2021

Another 10-year-old girl has suffered a abdominal trauma and has been transferred with a serious prognosis to Hospital Niño Jesús. The third victim is a girl under the age of 12 who had a moderate head trauma and that she has been seriously transferred to the La Paz Hospital. None of the minors were related to each other and Samur-Civil Protection psychologists have treated the parents of the deceased girl at the scene.

The Unit of the Judicial Traffic Police of the Municipal Police is at the point where the run over occurred gathering evidence and taking a statement both witnesses and the person who was driving the car, who has remained at the scene after the event.

As explained by several families from the center to ., the run over could have been caused by an oversight of the person who was driving the automatic tourism. These testimonies suggest that when wanting to reverse, accidentally, the vehicle advanced forward causing the run over, an extreme that the Municipal Police has not confirmed, as sources of this body have specified to ..