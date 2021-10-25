In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Enjoying the advantages of the Smart Home will not cost you anything. Amazon has reduced the Echo Flex to half the price at a minimum price so you can take a smart speaker with Alexa for only 14.99 euros.

The connected home offers many advantages to make life more comfortable and easy. It centralizes different common actions, such as the control of the lights, the television or the temperature, which we can carry out with a simple voice command.

If you want to build your own Smart Home and you need a smart speaker, The Amazon Echo Flex is on sale at an all-time low price and you can buy it for only 14.99 euros. Nowadays, creating your smart home can be very cheap, since you can find products and accessories that cost less than 15 euros, such as light bulbs or smart plugs.

Smart speakers are generally a bit more expensive, but now you have a chance to get the Echo Flex for half the price. For less than 15 euros you get a smart speaker with all the functions that Alexa offers you, so it is a very interesting offer.

This new Amazon Echo connects to a power outlet without the need for cables, directly. It has a speaker, microphone and an LED light that tells you if Alexa is listening to you or not.

The Echo Flex is Amazon’s cheapest smart speaker and It has some characteristics that make it the best alternative for certain uses.

One of them is that it connects directly to a socket, without the need for cables. It stays in the outlet, so does not take up space and you forget about complications. For this reason it is the perfect option to put in the bathroom, in the kitchen or in any other room where you do not have room to leave the speaker.

Another difference with his brothers is that has a built-in USB port that allows you to recharge your mobile or any other device without having to occupy another outlet.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

We had the opportunity to thoroughly test the Echo Flex and, despite its limitations in terms of sound quality, We found it to be a different, versatile and very useful smart speaker.

If you want to receive your order quickly and without having to pay shipping costs, take advantage of the free trial period of Amazon Prime. For one month, you’ll benefit from subscriber benefits, including free one-day shipping on hundreds of products.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.