If you want a cheap smartwatch, now Amazon sells one that undoubtedly is, and also with more than worthy features.

Amazfit has been flooding the Spanish market with its products for several years now, especially with smart watches, but also with the occasional smartband that is very worthwhile. That means that some of its first models, over time, have been falling in price to extremes difficult to imagine recently.

One of those who has done it right now is the Amazfit GTR, a smartwatch that has sports functions but above all stands out for its classic appearance, in addition to the price it has on Amazon, which is 66 euros. It has become one of the best bargains of the week at this store.

It is a great opportunity to buy a cheap and complete smartwatch, with integrated GPS, up to 24 days of autonomy battery, although it depends to a large extent on the use you give it, but it almost always stays above a week of autonomy according to the manufacturer.

The Amazfit GTR is one of the best smartwatches you can buy for its quality / price ratio. It has a lot of smart features, but its price is really cheap.

It has an AMOLED screen, something that would normally shoot the price above 100 euros, but in this case it simply makes the visibility of the information on its panel always very good, even in bright sunlight.

As a sports watch it is not bad at all, although it also has other features, such as the synchronization of calls and messages from different applications from the mobile phone.

Obviously, since it has been on sale for more than a year, it cannot be considered one of the best watches of 2021, a year in which the competition between the main brands is very great, although it is one of the ones with the best relationship value for money today.

