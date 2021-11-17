Related news

Who has not ever seen a beautiful place and pronounced the phrase ‘Take a photo of me and I’ll upload it to Instagram’? Few are the brave who dare not be immersed in the world of social networks to show off their best face by looking for ‘likes’ and reactions on their wall.

Seeing how social networks, after the pandemic, are even more part of our lives, Eliana Ramos, a girl who had been dedicated to decorating events for a decade, during confinement, began to think about how she could reinvent herself in a sector that was clearly very damaged.

Capacity restrictions were one of the main reasons that made him think about another business option to survive. In one of those long days, when we applauded the toilets, Eliana consulted her Instagram and saw a publication of a business in Miami, a ‘selfie room’. A ‘creative photography’ venue that had different rooms for the public to pay for taking photos. He had to bring it to Malaga. And that’s what Ramos did, starting it at the end of the summer.

The store

The place is located in Calle Maestra Miret, 7, in the heart of Torremolinos. A center where there are more than twenty different spaces for let your imagination fly with your camera or smartphone in hand. Some of them, a background full of ice creams, a bathtub full of balls or another background made up of neon lines. They have a great variety for all their visitors to choose their favorite.

However, not only anonymous people go there looking for likes. Now with the rise of influencers and tiktokers, there are many who go through there to “create original content” in their accounts. Thus, it is also used by other professionals such as musicians, to record video clips, or models, to make books or promotional fashion catalogs.

Events (edit)

If you are more of a group photo shoot, fear not. ‘The Selfie Room’ has the option to celebrate birthdays, communions and even bachelorette parties at your facilities.

In addition, when special dates are approaching the team also takes it into account. On Friday 19 and Saturday 20 November they will have the entrance at half price to celebrate Black Friday in advance.

Shcedules and prices

They are open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 16 to 21 hours and Fridays and Saturdays from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. About the rates: 1 hour costs 14 euros and an hour and a half 18, but they have discounts for groups.

Follow the topics that interest you