VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 01:29

The main world powers and billionaires such as Bill Gates or Warren Buffet finance projects to develop small modular reactors that require less investment and generate less waste.

Roll Royce.EM nuclear minireactor project

Behind the reopened debate in Europe about the future of nuclear energy hides a millionaire race worldwide for the research and development of small modular reactors that supply cheap and stable energy with which to promote the decarbonization of the main economies. USA, Russia, Argentina, China, Canada, South Korea, France and the United Kingdom -who announced last week a plan to make Roll Royce their atomic champion – they are working on their own models of minis and microreactors with which to re-launch nuclear power.

In this career, the Spanish engineering company has entered Idom, which is investing through a British company in the development of one of these innovative projects in Canada. Your director of Nuclear Services, Xabier Ruiz, believes that these reactors will represent a resurrection of the atom worldwide by saving one of its current great obstacles: the million-dollar investment they require due to the delay in their installation and start-up, which can exceed 20 years after a long and complex bureaucratic process that ensures the safety of the plant.

A ‘nuclear mini-reactor’ is an electrical generation facility with a power close to 300 megawatts, which is approximately a third of the size of the large power plants currently existing in Spain. Its promoters point out that its great advantage lies precisely in its small size, since the necessary investment is enormously reduced from the tens of unaffordable billions of euros that a large plant requires.

“The big difference is the installation time due to the simplification of the authorization process, which greatly reduces the investment. Being smaller, the license time will be less, between three and six years,” explains Ruiz. The last nuclear power plant to start operating in the US, in 2020, took a total of 250 months to start generating electricity, almost 21 years.

Another advantage of mininuclear power plants is their ability to adapt to environments not suitable for large reactors. These facilities can be prefabricated and then transported, which gives them flexibility to supply energy to places where the network is not able to reach.

There are currently more than forty projects under investigation, as detailed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Spanish company is working on a model promoted by Canada that includes the recycling of nuclear waste as a major advance. This would alleviate another of the current great burdens of nuclear power: what to do with the thousands of liters of spent fuel and high radioactive content discarded each year by the plants. This is precisely one of the arguments of the detractors of the volume, including the Spanish Government itself, to argue that nuclear cannot be considered a ‘clean’ energy despite not emitting CO2 into the atmosphere.

In the same way, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors) reduce fuel consumption and therefore the need for recharging, which forces the power plants to temporarily stop. The first studies speak that in this case the recharges will take place in a period of between three and seven years, compared to one or two at most for conventional plants. Some mini-jet projects speak of recharging every 30 years. In Spain, this same week the technical shutdown of two power plants, Cofrentes and Almaraz, coincided to refuel.

Nuclear mini-reactor project of the Moltex Energy company in Canada.EM

Will we see this type of small power station in Spain? “Here is a very contrary ideology that eludes the debate. The challenges are to extend the life of the current reactors, what to do with the resources and whether or not to create a Centralized Temporary Storage (ATC) for waste …”, laments the director of Idom.

While in Spain nuclear energy is heading towards its disappearance, with the closure agreed by the electricity companies and the Government of the entire park before 2035, UK and France have announced their reactivation in recent weeks. The first of these passes will grant Roll Royce grants of 240 million euros to develop its own nuclear mini-reactor. The second, as announced by its president Emmanuel Macron in a speech to the nation, 1,000 million euros to research as one of the main legs in its recovery plan after the Covid crisis.

The entry of the great world powers with public funds is in addition to the private investments that are being carried out by tycoons such as Bill Gates or Warren Buffet. Both share participate in the North American company Terra Power, that works with the objective of putting one of these reactors in operation in 2030 to provide coverage and stability to the great renewables plan promoted by the North American Administration.

Environmental organizations, for their part, believe that the mini-reactors still offer serious doubts about their competitiveness and their dangerousness, so they are betting on a decarbonization process based entirely on the energy generated by renewable sources supported by the new storage systems as well. Developing.

.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more