Traffic accidents, work or falls are the main causes of the spinal cord injuries.

When these injuries occur, either at the cervical or thoracic level, they cause the impaired motor and sensory functions of the parts of the body below the point of injury.

And this deterioration results in the injured person experiencing the lack of control of the trunk muscles, essential for carrying out tasks such as maintaining balance and verticality, and daily routines such as eating, dressing and picking up or handling objects, among others.

But, despite the great impact of trunk motor function on the quality of life of patients, there are no objective measures and standardized for their quantification.

The clinical evaluation It is the most common method, but it includes a high degree of subjectivity since it depends on qualitative scales.

Now, a team of researchers led by Raimon Jané, leader of the CIBER-BBN Group for Processing and Interpretation of Biomedical Signals (BIOSPIN) of the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) and professor at the UPC; and by Hatice Kumru, neurologist and coordinator of Neurophysiology at the Institut Guttmann and Joan Vidal, teaching director and leader of the Neuro-repair and advanced therapies group at the Institut Guttmann

They have developed a new methodology that allows determining, objectively and quantitatively, trunk function in patients with spinal cord injury.

The new approach, which was published recently in the Journal of Neural Engineering, combines the electromyogram (a diagnostic procedure that allows evaluating how the muscles and nerve cells that control them are doing) with the accelerometer of a smartphone and can complement a clinical evaluation with objective data.

A method that combines muscle activation with movement patterns

This important work had as its starting point another study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, where the same team of researchers developed the new technique measuring thoracic function during a reaching task in healthy people, sitting in a wheelchair.

The new approach developed by the Jané and Kumru groups is based on combining activity measurements of different chest muscles, using electromyography, with movement patterns such as speed, acceleration, and lean angle.

As a simpler and more cost-effective alternative to motion capture systems, researchers have used an accelerometer type mobile phone smartphone fixed in the chest region of the patient.

Once the methodology was fine-tuned with healthy people, in the second study 24 patients with spinal cord injuries were studied in the cervical or thoracic area, they had to move their trunk to reach a button located 15 centimeters away from the wheelchair.

“The analysis and interpretation of EMG and accelerometer signals from smartphones has allowed us to obtain neurophysiological and movement information to quantitatively evaluate, and in a personalized way, the function of the trunk in patients with spinal cord injury”, explains Yolanda Castillo-Escario of IBEC

Personalized and objective restorations

Researchers have also evaluated trunk function in response to an acoustic startle signal, which is known to shorten the response time when executing a task (an effect known as StartReact).

They have determined the effects of SAS as a destabilizing stimulus and trigger of StartReact in patients with spinal cord injury, who, due to their impaired stability, must compensate for the loss of balance to control their posture.

“For the first time, the StartReact effect on the trunk muscles of patients with spinal cord injury has been studied and its effect has been quantified and differentiated between cervical and thoracic injuries, by interpreting biomedical signals”, explains Raimon Jané, researcher at the CIBER -BBN / IBEC

The results showed motor changes and the use of compensatory postural strategies that may have important consequences in rehabilitation, such as delayed responses and lateral deviations that show compromised postural control in patients with spinal cord injury.

The availability of quantitative data contributes to the understanding of trunk motor function and postural stability in these patients.

The new methodology provides an objective approach for the assessment of the patient with spinal cord injury, beyond the current questionnaires, which will allow adaptation of rehabilitation to functional capacity objectively measured.