María Muñoz, a member of the center-right Ciudadanos party, presented an initiative for the government to get closer to cryptocurrencies. The Spanish economist and legislator of the Congress of Deputies would take into account the current situation of BTC, considering the hectic environment in the mining centers in Kazakhstan.

Proposal on cryptos in congress

The Spanish legislator presented an initiative in the form of a proposal to include the world of cryptocurrencies in the Spanish economic landscape. For this purpose, it would have taken into account the situation currently facing the crypto market.

The global mining power, or hashrate, decreased considerably in a very short time, due to the existing problems in one of the main mining centers. The irregularity in Kazakhstan that occurred in recent days had an impact on the mining community.

Keeping in mind the instability that that country is experiencing, Muñoz launched the proposal on crypto to the government.

Among his approach, he clarified the idea of ​​implementing a project in Spain that opens its economy to the cryptocurrency market. The fact that it seeks to attract investment related to Bitcoin, would imply the arrival of a “transparent” regulatory framework.

On the other hand, he maintained his position that the rest of the legislators should participate in the crypto initiative, leaving this proposal open. This, while waiting for an official and written response.

Crypto market progress

As the shaky outlook unfolds in Kazakhstan, crypto holdings traders face a new realm of volatility. When the situation affected Internet connections in said territory, miners would have less computing power available to the global market.

In this way, in less than 3 days, the global Bitcoin hashrate fell by close to 15%, raising the alarm bells.

Just as quickly, prices were notoriously affected, resulting in BTC trading at $ 40,800 (as of press time). The Spanish legislator would closely observe this scenario, alluding to the fact that it would be an advantageous opportunity to attract miners to her country.

In addition to this, Muñoz requested information related to the status of the local capacity of the crypto sector. With his proposal on crypto, he would seek to formalize a ‘safe’ environment for investors at all levels, both macro and retail.

