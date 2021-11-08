11/07/2021 at 23:46 CET

Roger Payró

That Espanyol has already achieved more points at home in this league (14) than in its previous participation in Primera (12) has an explanation in the form of name and surname: Raúl de Tomás Gómez. The Madrid striker, arrived in the middle of the fateful 2020 that led the team to Second, live the highest moment of his career confirmed by what was one of his great dreams to fulfill, the call with the National Team. Luis Enrique’s call, despite being in the ‘play-off’ due to Ansu Fati’s injury, has been received with more than open arms by the blue and white striker.

“A special day, not to forget. It was news that I did not expect because the call came out earlier. I’m going for the injury of a teammate who I hope can be recovered soon & rdquor ;, RDT explained in statements released by Espanyol. In them he claimed to be “very happy to be able to represent my country and hopefully I can do it more times & rdquor; and above all he wanted to “thank many people who have trusted me and have been by my side. To colleagues, club, fans & mldr; this would not be possible without them & rdquor;he admitted.

The key for De Tomás is that all of them “They are generating that trust that is important to me & rdquor; and stressed that “it is a reward for good work, but not only individually but also collectively. In these two years we have lived through everything and not only sports and we have to learn. We had the pandemic and we all had a bad time. We all knew how to value that, we went down to Second and it was all very hard. In life you have to be strong and brave & rdquor;he added.

Once again, RDT wanted to take the opportunity to recognize that he is very well in Barcelona, ​​for all that the club brings him. “I feel very identified with Espanyol, with the family here. It’s what made me stronger here when I arrived. They made things much easier for me and it is one of the strengths of this club. This is the basis of Espanyol’s success and that should never be lost. I place a lot of value on this concept of family, that the bond between all is not broken. Being here is a privilege and a pride, I have felt very good since I arrived, that’s why my performance is good & rdquor ;, he asserted.

The forward wanted to remember “the day of the promotion as the best moment & rdquor; because it was “the reward at the end of the entire season & rdquor; and sent a message to the fans. “That we know how to value where we come from. We have to be in First but it has a great difficulty. Being united, no one can stop us & rdquor ;, he added.

Two records of Tamudo and Osvaldo to shot

Raúl de Tomás has never hidden that part of what motivates him to help the team is also overcome yourself with personal challenges. He could not reach his best season at the director level last year, which continues to be with Rayo in 17/18 with 24 goals. He stayed at one in Second. Now, back in First, its natural habitat, it has been seven.

The Madrid striker has been wetting for five games in a row, a streak that equals him with Borja Iglesias and It places him only one of Raúl Tamudo as the player who has scored in the most matches in the First Division with Espanyol in the 21st century. The legendary blue and white ’23’ reached six. Likewise, with the goal he did to Tenerife on the penultimate round of the Segunda Liga and those scored this season against Atlético, Alavés, Real Madrid, Cádiz, Athletic and Granada, De Tomás has now scored six games in a row scoring at the RCDE Stadium . Osvaldo, with seven, holds the record in the parakeet fiefdom, opened in 2009.