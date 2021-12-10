12/10/2021

On at 23:32 CET

In an intense Classic at the Palau, the first of the season in the Euroleague, Barça beat Madrid in accuracy, rebound control (31 to 25) and intensity, to beat the whites (93-80) and lead alone in the Euroleague (12-2).

FCB

MAD

Barça, 93

(24 + 27 + 16 + 26): Laprovittola (16), Kuric (9), Martínez (0), Mirotic (31), Sanli (5) – starting five-, Davies (16), Exum (2), Hayes (2), Oriola (0), Jokubaitis (12).

Real Madrid, 80

(19 + 23 + 16 + 22). Llull (10), Hanga (5), Taylor (0), Yabusele (8), Tavares (10) – starting five-, Williams-Goss (10), Causeur (11), Heurtel (11), Rudy (8) , Vukcevic (0), Poirier (7).

Referees:

Radovic (SER), Petek (ESL) and Nikolic (SER). They indicated a technical foul to the coaches, Pablo Laso and Saras Jasikevicius and to the Madrid guard, Rudy Fernández.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the fourteenth day of the Euroleague at the Palau, before 7,077 spectators

A great Mirotic (31 points and 10 rebounds and a PIR of 39, his record), seconded by Davies (16) and a successful Laprovittola in the second half (16 points and three triples) they gave the Catalans their first win of the season against the whites. Saras gave the opportunity for the new signing, the Australian Dante Exum, who contributed two points in 13 minutes of play.

Madrid started better than Barça. The azulgranas, a little nervous at the beginning, they let the whites find better shots, especially through the center of the zone to start with an advantage (-9).

Exum debuted with Barça in a classic like Madrid

| VALENTI ENRICH

Saras put Sergi Martínez on Llull, although in those first minutes they seemed the most clairvoyant targets. The Barça coach gave the alternative to Dante Exum, who even scored his first basket. Nikola Mirotic had to appear to change the dynamics of the game.

Clearly superior to Yabusele, the Montenegrin was in charge of making his team react on the scoreboard. A triple by the Barça star managed to tie the duel (14-14).

Mirotic pulls the team

Gaining the position in the low post, clearly pulled the team that managed to catch the rhythm against a Madrid that began to enter doubts. 13 points for Mirotic and five rebounds served to dominate after a quarter (24-19).

Saras gave the star rest and trusted Sergi Martínez and Oriola to maintain a high level of defense and not let the whites think. And the technician’s tactic paid off. In attack, Davies took over from Mirotic, and Barça began to open a gap (31-21).

Laso stopped the game, aware that the Catalans were taking control. And he found Causeur from the triple (3/3) to try to stop Barça’s dominance. Although that speed, and a strict defense, with the control of the rebound (16 to 11) allowed Barça to open the maximum income on two occasions (43-31 and 45-33) with splendid Davies (14 points) along with a Jokubaitis who also contributed (9).

Madrid tried to react from the triple, with actions by Rudy and Llull (47-41) but the nerves betrayed Laso who was sanctioned with a technique for protesting and Barça took the opportunity to go to rest with an income of 9 (51-42). Everything open but with the Catalans in control.

In control after the break

In the resumption, Barça continued to control the duel thanks to an active defense and a Laprovittola that gained much prominence, directing and scoring, to give Barça its maximum income (60-46). Saras’s team looked looser, finding good passes in attack and taking fouls that Mirotic was still scoring from the free throw (64-50).

With a ‘warm’ Palau, Barça tried to open the gap with a triple by Jokubaitis (67-53), although with some errors from Sanli, quite unfortunate, Madrid managed to catch air in the last actions and leave the game open with 10 minutes to go (67-58).

Saras put Martínez and Oriola back in the quintet, in a game where every ball counts. And the Catalans started like a shot, with triples from Laprovittola and Davies to continue leading (73-61). Laprovittola felt comfortable scoring and led Barça to the maximum (76-61).

Although Madrid never gave up, and Laso’s men approached 8 with a Heurtel basket -whistled all night- (84-76). Tavares returned to bring the whites closer to eight (84-76) although they ran out of time, and Barça closed the victory with a Mirotic’s three-point shot one minute from the end (91-80) rounded off his spectacular performance in a Palau that experienced its first big party defeating the Whites (93-80).

