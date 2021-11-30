This small change in the supermarket cart could make you spend up to 25% more on each of your purchases.

There are techniques carried out by large supermarkets so that we end up filling our shopping cart much more, and although the relevant aisles or even guided tours are already known so that we can pass through certain places and buy more things, they could also become popular soon a series of cars designed to empty our pockets more.

And now a new study suggests that a small change from traditional shopping carts can boost a business’s sales by up to 25%. Specifically, changing the traditional bar that we find in cars to push them and replacing it with two side handles would increase the amount of our purchase.

This is how scientists from the Bayes Business School, City University of London, via dailymail, where they have examined how the arrangement of the bars can affect purchasing decisions.

Specifically the teacher Zachary estes, one of those responsible for the study, affirms that “it is shocking to discover that making a small change in the position of the bars can have such a large impact on buyers’ spending. In fact, the bars literally make us flex our muscles when shopping ”.

The study indicates that when we use a traditional car, with the relevant bar to push it, we make use of the triceps, a movement associated with pushing things.

However, when we use a cart with two handles placed sideways, as if it were a wheelbarrow, what we will use would be our biceps, which are used to pull things towards us, and therefore, supposedly, we would bring more items to the cart.

They claim that in the tests with customers, those users who were using traditional carts spent an average of 25 euros in the store, while those who used the cars adapted with the handlebar in the form of two handles, an additional eight euros were spent per purchase.

But this study is not only negative for our pockets, but it could also give us an idea and an advantage in our next purchases. And it is that if, for example, we saw this type of cart in the different stores, the client could already be warned in advance of it, with which they could end up opting for other solutions such as taking two baskets instead of the cart with the handles.

This is an interesting investigation that will be published in the Journal of Marketing in the coming weeks, but scientists are already warning you, in case you end up seeing this type of car in your favorite store.