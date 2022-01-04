01/04/2022

The presence and diversity of birds in the human environment has a decisive influence on people’s happiness, according to a study by a group of scientists, which even uses Spain as an example. The researchers argue that the company of birds can bring about more psychological well-being than money itself, as long as a minimum socioeconomic level is maintained.

The role of nature is not only summarized in its precious material goods and in being a source of food and all kinds of raw materials to sustain our way of life. The environment goes further, transcends the tangible and is inserted in the psychological, sensorial and spiritual plane. That includes, of course, the feeling of happiness.

It is precisely this intangible dimension of the beneficial aspects that nature projects onto human beings that is analyzed in the study The importance of species diversity for the well-being of humans in Europe, recently published in the journal Science Direct, which focuses its research in the relationship between the richness of animal species and the life satisfaction of European citizens.

To do this, the researchers collected data on the degree of satisfaction and socioeconomic information from more than 26,000 citizens from 26 different countries on the European continent and they related it to the distribution of species of birds, mammals (including megafauna) and certain trees, in addition to other external factors such as, for example, the climate of the region or the heterogeneity of the landscape.

After all that fieldwork, the researchers found that the richness of bird species is positively related to life in Europe (Not so in the case of mammals, megafauna or tree species studied) and brings more happiness to citizens than money.

“Europeans are particularly satisfied with their lives if their immediate environment is home to a wide variety of species,” says lead study author Joel Methorst, a researcher at the Senckenberg Center for Biodiversity and Climate Research. “The happiest Europeans are those who can witness many different species of birds in their daily lives & rdquor;, Add.

Thus, an increase in bird species richness of 10% is related to an increase in citizen life satisfaction with a value of 0.052 (bird coefficient = 0.55, 95% CI = 0.05- 1.05), while an increase in income of 10% increases life satisfaction by 0.034 (income coefficient = 0.36, 95% CI = 0.30-0.41).

In fact, the study uses as an example Spain, for being the country with “the widest range & rdquor; bird species richness. In this sense, the study foresees that the happiness of Spaniards could increase by 0.45 if the regions with the lowest values ​​in terms of the diversity of species reached the levels of the regions with the greatest biodiversity, as long as, yes , the socioeconomic levels and other climatic and visual factors were stable.

“Seeing and observing birds and their behavior in gardens or in the wild can promote positive emotions and increase well-being& rdquor ;, explains the analysis, which adds that human beings value birds for their physical beauty and interesting behavior, which is why species such as pigeons, seagulls or crows are often underestimated.

In addition, listening to the song of the birds “can reduce psychological stress and it has a positive influence on the restoration of perceived attention & rdquor ;, he adds.

Landscape benefits

Another factor that has a positive influence, according to the study, is the ease of accessing public green spaces and recreational areas to the point that satisfaction with life increased by 0.54 when these areas are easily accessible.

This is because Among the beneficial properties that a landscape can promote are, on the one hand, the promotion of bird diversity in the environment and, on the other, the welfare of the population.

“At a regional scale, landscapes with high landscape diversity tend to have a high richness of bird species and landscape elements that also have a high aesthetic or recreational value & rdquor;, the researchers emphasize, so that species richness is also an indicator of the recreational quality of the natural landscapes themselves.

The conclusions of this study maintain that political and social decisions regarding environmental management must be based on the existence of nature itself and its benefits to improve the health and well-being of humans.

The protection of birds and their habitat is not only justified by the need to protect and preserve the diversity of species, but it would also mean a “Very valuable investment & rdquor; in human happiness.

“Political and social decision-making should encourage the maintenance and creation of natural areas that support a great diversity of birds, thus fostering synergies between the conservation of biodiversity and the promotion of human well-being,” the researchers conclude.

