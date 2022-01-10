The end of the year is strong in many ways and, apparently, it also tries to surpass itself in terms of viral videos. If you have followed social networks, you may know that one of the last viral videos of the year has featured a stuffed cat on an airplane, supposedly being breastfed by its owner. If you have not seen it, we will show you, but, above all, we discover the origin of the video and we tell you if it is real or one of the thousands of montages what’s up.

Those of us on Twitter, apart from risking our sanity, work and self-esteem, we also tend to see everything.

But what I never thought I would write is this: the viral video of the year is that of a cat being suckled on a plane by a woman, who (attention spoiler) then turns out to be stuffed, making the whole thing even more disturbing. Meanwhile, the heads of the rest of the passengers and a few flight attendants seem to explode in the process.

And it is that the Internet is like that and this is the video in question, which apparently first went viral on TikTok on December 18. The truth is that the thread of 4 videos is not wasted.

1/4 I’m dying. “Is it a cat or baby !?” “She is breastfeeding a cat.” from @alessiavaesenn on tik tok. It’s worth it. pic.twitter.com/VKWmA0NwMO – Marshall Allman (@MarshallAllman) December 21, 2021

Anyway, in case you don’t want to see it or you don’t really understand what’s going on, don’t worry, I’ve already sacrificed a good handful of neurons and I’ll explain it to you.

What is the viral video of the stuffed cat on a plane about?

Apparently, two passengers realize that a woman is breastfeeding something under a baby blanket. The man of the couple asks if it is a baby or a cat, because it seems the latter.

Apart from the fact that absolutely no one seems to understand how a mask works, the two passengers start to freak out and call a stewardess to check if it is a baby or a cat. Start a discussion in which the woman shows signs of being a little out of the head (I say it as if the others were an example of sanity), they put more passengers and flight attendants in between and, in the end, it is discovered to be a cat, but stuffed.

In fact, the fourth video in the thread features that grand finale, in which you can appreciate the cat’s comical and disturbing eyes, which seem glued after having been plucked from a cartoon.

However, those of us who have been on the Internet for a long time we smelled the toast right away, because today, on the Internet, there are already more fake videos than videos in total.

Is the video of the stuffed cat on an airplane being breastfed by a woman real?

Well it’s false. Like almost everything on the Internet, what looks like fake is fake, and what looks like real also ends up being false many times.

The whole video is very suspicious and the end, with the eyes of a squint doll, already gave an idea that everything was ready.

The video originally appeared on The Gooch Facebook page, dedicated to satirical videos and entertainment.

At no time does The Gooch claim that it is real and the protagonists of the video are actors and creators who have starred in other viral videos.

According to Rolling Stone, The woman looks a lot like Taylor Watson, viral creator and “famous” for a strange video of how to make nachos. Also, in another of them, appears in a plane suspiciously similar to the one in the video we are talking about and with the same actor from the cat sketch dissected.

The conclusion is the same as always, you can’t believe everything you see on the internet.