11/29/2021 at 21:55 CET

El Salvador’s security authorities detained a gang member from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) for his alleged participation in the disappearance and murder of the young soccer player Jimena Ramírez, reported the National Civil Police (PNC).

The security body indicated that it is Carlos Chavez, who “is the main suspect of disappearing and later murdering the young woman.”

The PNC did not provide details of the procedure or the evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The 21-year-old disappeared on the night of October 24 after participating in a soccer game in the central town of Santa Tecla and his body was located in a clandestine grave about a month later.

The soccer player was part of the professional clubs Sonsonate, Atlético Marte and Alianza, and her case shocked the Salvadorans.

The Security authorities have not reported where the footballer’s body was located and how the investigation is progressing to find those responsible for the disappearance and death of the young woman.

Various reports of missing persons, mainly young people, are shared on social networks and various Internet users have shown their concern about the phenomenon.

The number of reported disappearances between January and April 2021 soared by approximately 112%, compared to the same period in 2020, according to figures from the Prosecutor’s Office provided to . last May.

About 500 women protested this Sunday in the main streets of San Salvador for the cases of disappeared and they criticized “the silence that the Government keeps with the increase” of the cases.

According to data from women’s non-governmental organizations, in El Salvador 4 women disappear every day and so far in 2021 there have been more than 460 complaints of disappeared Salvadorans.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) urged last week in a hearing in El Salvador to adopt “preventive” measures to the problem of forced disappearances, a crime that, according to human rights organizations in that country, has suffered a ” considerable increase “.