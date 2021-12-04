12/04/2021 at 10:44 CET

Huawei has launched a veritable ton of new terminals on the market in the last four months. Each with a host of new features. Thus, the brand shows that it still has muscle despite the blows caused by international politics. Today we talk about the Huawei MatePad 11, a tablet that has left an incredible taste in our mouths after testing it for quite some time.

Before entering the review we remind you that you can buy the Huawei MatePad 11 for € 349 or € 449 on the official Huawei website, also with some gifts for buying it, such as a case or a mouse.

DATA SHEET

Display: 10.95 “IPS panel Resolution: 2,560 x 1,600 pixels Refresh: 120 Hz Aspect ratio: 16:10 Processor: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 64/128 GB expandable via microSD Battery: 7,250 mAh Fast charge: from 22.5 W, 5 W reverse charge Rear cameras: 13 MP Front camera: 8 MP Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth: 5.1 Size and weight: 253.8 x 165.3 x 7.25 mm, 485 grams Accessories: keyboard and pencil case

A VISUAL ASPECT AS CAREFUL AS EVER

As usual, we will start by talking about the design of the Huawei MatePad 11, a really beautiful device that follows in the wake of what was previously known. It is not a revolutionary design, it is a design that works, which is a pleasure to hold in your hands due to the minimalist, deep and well thought out that is his physical appearance. With the rounded corners and sides, the grip is perfect and the symmetry makes it very comfortable to wear.

We have tested it with the Huawei case, but also without it it is quite comfortable to use. Its weight of 485 grams makes it not heavy for a tablet of the large dimensions that we are talking about (10.85 inches).

On the sides (from the vertical view) there are two speakers, one on each side. On the right side we have the USB type C. The upper part is intended for charging and holding the Pen and on the left we have three microphones, the volume button and the lock button.

Huawei Matepad 11 analysis

If we transfer these sensations to the screen we find one of the best panels that one could find for this price range. But it is also It is a screen much superior to what is found in other ranges. The 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution shows incredible quality, it is an IPS screen with incredible quality, very good brightness and vivid colors that they look great on the Harmony OS. To further improve the present, Huawei has incorporated a sampling frequency of 120Hz that allows us to see a fluidity on the screen that very few tablets allow.

The 16:10 format is a bit troublesome for watching videos, it shows a wide bars at the top and bottom. However, to watch movies it adds a very cinematic factor that helps a lot to the immersion. Nevertheless, the strong point of this format is in productivity. Working is very comfortable with this screen, especially for office tasks, reading pdfs, writing, the typical. In addition, the multi-window system is extremely useful.

Sound too is very good. The two speakers allow quite incredible sound quality for what we are used to in the industry.

HARMONY 2.0 FITS PERFECTLY

There is a lot of talk about how the US veto has affected Huawei. It is a rather unfair issue since what it has tried is to make the Chinese brand disappear. Have you succeeded? Clearly not. Huawei has reinvented itself, and with increasing success. What the company has achieved with Harmony 2.0 is to have a functional, simple, intuitive operating system that reminds us a lot of what already existed. Therefore, in a tablet intended for office and multimedia tasks, the truth is that we will not miss Android at all. Also, we can always download the APKs that are not available in the Huawei store by other methods, so it is not a big deal if we miss an application.

Huawei Matepad 11 analysis

THE PERFECT COMPANIONS OF THE HUAWEI MATEPAD 11

In this review we have had some very great support when it comes to accompanying the Huawei Matepad: the smart case and the Huawei pen. Both are very helpful when working with this system. Lovers of taking notes on paper will discover the potential of the Huawei pen thanks to the battery of applications that the brand incorporates and that allow us diversify the ways we use apps.

It would be unfair to deceive you. I have not been able to test the more artistic functions of the tablet because I am totally and absolutely clumsy in everything that refers to the world. However, my girlfriend has all the talent that I lack and we were able to investigate this section more deeply.

Huawei MatePad 11 analysis

This opens the door to have uvery nice notes if we use this tablet for questions related to studies. In that sense, the versatility of the tablet is truly one of its strongest points.

CONCLUSIONS

It would be a mistake not to recommend the new Huawei MatePad 11. Everything fits perfectly for anyone looking for a tablet. It is perfectly adaptable, all its functionalities are well measured and reach practically any type of user. Thus, If you are thinking of a nice Christmas present, it could be this.

