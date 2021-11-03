11/03/2021 at 11:01 CET

.

The National Police has detained a taxi driver in the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas who allegedly set fire to a total of 15 vehicles and 7 garbage containers when his workday ended.

The increase this summer of fires in vehicles in an area of ​​Puente de Vallecas generated a social alarm in the neighbors, as reported by the National Police on Wednesday.

It caused the fire generally during the weekends and holidays and at night hours, with little presence of witnesses.

However, the police investigation concluded that All the fires had in common the time they were fired and the presence in all of them of a specific type of vehicle passenger transport, which was a taxi.

The agents found out that this taxi driver, once he finished his service and returned to his home, set fire to waste containers that were in the street as well as parked vehicles, all this after parking his vehicle in a nearby garage.

Thus, the police established a search and location device which culminated in the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

After the arrest and in the search carried out, both in his personal effects and in the vehicle he used to carry out his professional work, the agents intervened several lighters, four canisters of flammable gas, one can of alcohol and another can of flammable liquid, all of them used to commit the fires.

Despite this, the investigation remains open in order to determine the detainee’s participation in other fires that occurred in this and other districts of the capital.