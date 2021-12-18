12/17/2021 at 22:59 CET

Europa Press

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating a former professor of a Sant Cugat school (Barcelona) for allegedly sexually abusing his students, minors.

Police sources have explained this Friday that when the agents learned of the events they opened proceedings, and that the The Central Unit for Minors of the Catalan police took over the investigation.

During these days, the Mossos d’Esquadra have collected information, but since they have not received “yet” any complaint, they have transferred all the information to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

This Friday in Sant Cugat they have appeared several graffiti that point to this teacher for allegedly having abused students at that school for 30 years, in others it can be read ‘pedophile in prison’ and in others it is ensured that the school “covers it up”. By contrast, the same police sources have explained that the school has been “very forceful” and removed the former teacher from the beginning of the investigation.

Open to complaints

The Mossos d’Esquadra have explained that the investigation is still open for anyone who wants to report.

Sources of the Ministry of Education of the Generalitat have confirmed to Europa Press that they removed the teacher from the service when they learned of the case. These sources have added that he had no further contact with students since he was retired prematurely, as he was in a situation of early retirement when the facts became known.

In a statement to the families to which Europa Press has had access, the school explained that this Friday morning some graffiti appeared on this subject. “At the time we were aware of the facts to which they could refer, and acted accordingly, “they have stated.

They have stated that the case is in the hands of the corresponding authorities and that given the possible appearance of news related to this issue, “and for any concerns”, They have asked for serenity and have ensured that they make themselves available to the families to answer any questions.