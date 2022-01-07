INMA LIDN

Updated on Friday, 7 January 2022

The requirements imposed by the Government and the difficulties in processing have complicated the distribution. Communities like the Valencian one have not reached 50% of execution, while Madrid and Catalonia reach 65%. Only the Balearic Islands reaches 100%

The Government approved last March a decree by which it transferred to the autonomous regions 7,000 million euros destined direct aid to companies and freelancers to alleviate the effects of the economic crisis caused by the covid. A year later, the Executive of Pedro Sánchez will find that a third return to the treasury coffers. The requirements imposed and difficulties In the processing, transferred to the communities, they have lowered the level of execution of these funds, which has barely reached the 65% in some territories. In others, it has not even reached 50% of the amounts assigned in the distribution.

This is the case of the Valencian Community, where the so-called Resist and Resist Plus Plan they have distributed in total 312 million euros to 16,250 companies and freelancers, just a 48% of the 647 million that the Government contributed. Three calls have been necessary for the execution of the plan, as well as the hiring of the public company Tragsa to be able to manage them.

Between the first and the second, 235 million were granted and in the last of December, with the relaxation of some requirement made by the Treasury in September, 76.5 million more. Something that the Minister of Finance himself, Vicent soler, considers insufficient to compensate the productive fabric hit by the crisis, Hence, it has requested that the deadline for requesting these grants be extended until next June 30. For Soler, one of the reasons why there are no more beneficiaries is the existence of “strict criteria in the Royal Decree“, which the Valencian Community tried to make as flexible as possible within the state framework.

These grants were conceived only for companies, with a maximum of 200,000 euros, and autonomous, up to 3,000, from sectors such as tourism, hospitality or commerce that would not have had losses in 2019 and whose billing would have fallen by 30% as a direct consequence of the pandemic. The funds could not be used to pay debts with the Social Security or with the Treasury, one of the main complaints of the self-employed. Its purpose was mainly suppliers, supplies, rentals or loans. After the autonomous communities expanded the sectors, the criterion of not having had losses in 2019 disappeared and fixed expenses were allowed to be imputed. Still, the aid has not had the intended impact.

What happened in the Valencian Community is not an exception. Autonomous like Aragn, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia or Asturias maintain a level of execution of these funds below half. Also Galicia, which has launched four calls to grant the 234.4 million granted by the Government and has barely managed 6,000 applications that do not cover 50%.

Balearic and Canary Islands, the exception

The Community of Madrid, Catalonia and La Rioja exceed the 65%, while Andalusian stays in the 54%, with 600 million disbursed of the 1,109 granted. The exceptions have been Balearic and Canary Islands. Due to its particular link with tourism, the Government reserved 2,000 of the 7,000 million to these two regions and extended the aid that employers could request to five million euros.

In the case of Balearics, the 100% of the 855 million assigned have reached those affected who requested the aid. Canary Islands, which received 1,144, is around 80% in execution.

In addition to the strict requirements and the administrative bureaucracy of the process, one of the main problems that these grants have presented due to their design is that they were designed Only for companies that were not up to date with the payment of their debts, which excluded all those who made an effort during the worst months of the pandemic to meet their financial obligations.

The aid could only be used to pay debts and fixed costs pending payment that would have accrued between March 1, 2020 and the May 31, 2021.

This nuance, which came to light when the standard was published, led many communities to complain about the design and to warn already then, in April of last year, that part of the funds will not be executed. In addition to the fact that, from its wording, the standard seemed incite companies to stop paying their debts to be able to access the aid, some autonomies warned.

“The purpose of the aid seems to be aimed at getting creditors to collect, so that discriminates against companies that have made payments in a timely manner, favoring those that have not done so and maintain the debt. The requirements for future payment and priority, in addition to being complex, are difficult to understand and justify, “denounced the Junta de Andaluca.

The distribution system used to distribute aid funds among autonomous communities was also the subject of controversy, since the Government took into account 66% of the impact of the pandemic on the wealth communities, and in 33% the evolution of the job and, specifically, of youth unemployment. The situation that the productive fabric of each community was going through, to which the aid would ultimately be directed, was not assessed.

According to this criterion for the distribution of 5,000 million, Andalusian was the community that received the highest amount of funds (1,109 million), followed by Catalonia (993 million), the Madrid’s community and the Valencian Community (both with 647 million).

The autonomous cities of Ceuta and melilla (13 and 12 million, respectively), The Rioja (32 million), Cantabria (55 million) and the Foral Community of Navarra (67 million) were those who received the least.

The 2,000 million for the archipelagoes were distributed in such a way that Balearics I received 855 million and Canary Islands, 1,144 million.

