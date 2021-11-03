According to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the 1,000 largest investors own 16% of the total bitcoins on the market.

A term widely used in the world of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is that of “Whales”. Identify the largest token holders. Those who, due to the volume they handle, have the ability to shake the market with their buying and selling movements.

In them (and in many other aspects related to cryptography) they look at the study Analysis of the blockchain and the bitcoin market, prepared by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

Total, individual investors hold about 8.5 million bitcoins. Of them, the 10,000 main investors have in their possession around 5 million bitcoins, that is, 26.52% of the total tokens of this cryptocurrency that are currently in circulation. In other words: 10,000 people control a third of the bitcoins on the market.

If the analysis is reduced to the 1,000 strongest investors, they affirm that they own about 3 million bitcoins (16% of the total).

They are the famous whales of bitcoin, capable with a single movement of revolutionizing the cryptocurrency market.

The amount of bitcoins in ‘exchanges’ has not stopped growing since 2014

To arrive at these figures, they explain, it is not enough to track what the richest addresses have, since many of these are exchange wallets or online wallets, where the cryptocurrency is in the name of many investors.

For this reason, they created an algorithm, based on graph analysis, that allows these portfolios to be classified according to whether they are owned by an individual investor or a cryptocurrency exchange.

With this system, they verified that the balances that are maintained in the exchanges have not stopped growing since 2014, reaching 5.5 million bitcoins at the end of 2020. While, as already mentioned, individual investors have approximately 8.5 million.

Only 3% of bitcoin transactions are illegal or intended for scams and gambling

They extract other really interesting data in this study on the bitcoin market. For example, that 90% of the transactions of this digital currency are not of economically significant amounts.

They explain that the Bitcoin blockchain is a public ledger in which all transactions can be tracked, but that users adopt multiple strategies (above all, change a lot of wallets and chop their holdings of tokens) to prevent movements from being observable.

For this they also created another algorithm, in order to be able to keep track of operations. And they have succeeded.

As of 2015, they point out, 75% of the actual volume of bitcoin trades were related to exchanges or similar entities.

Furthermore, and contrary to popular opinion among bitcoin detractors, only 3% of these transactions were illegal or dedicated to scams and gambling.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Óscar F. Civieta.