11/30/2021 at 11:39 CET

The Real Betis of Manuel Pellegrini FC Barcelona is measured in LaLiga matchday 16 as one of the most fit teams in the championship. In the 15 dates played so far, the Andalusian cloque has achieved a total of 27 points, his best record since the 2001/02 season, also with the same score.

The Betis, who already have the pass to the final phase of the Europa League in their pocket, are also the second highest scoring team in the competition: they add a total of 25 goals and only Real Madrid (34) and Atlético de Madrid (26) have registered more in this first leg of the 2021/22 season.

The Andalusian team will start the match against those of Xavi Hernández as fifth classified with 27 points, 25 goals in favor and a total of 18 against. So far, the team has signed eight wins, three draws and four losses.

A high-flying duel

Barcelona and Real Betis make up one of the great matches of the day in LaLiga. The Camp Nou will host a key duel for the aspirations of the Catalans in the championship: they need to continue adding three by three to try to cut differences with the head, currently located at 10 points.

The Egarense coach faces his fourth game in front of the dressing room and his third in LaLiga: the team remains undefeated and has added six points out of six possible, in addition to one in the Champions League. Precisely in this competition he is second and the pass to eighth will be played at the Allianz Arena against Bayern.