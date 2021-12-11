12/10/2021

On at 20:03 CET

.

A total 216 detainees, 32 of them in Spain, and more than 10,000 identified migrants from 61 countries is the balance of an international operation coordinated by Interpol against criminal organizations dedicated to the migrant smuggling and human trafficking throughout the Americas.

In the Operation Turquoise III, carried out between November 29 and December 3, the police agencies of 34 countries, coordinated by Interpol, carried out actions against criminal networks dedicated to capturing and promoting illegal immigration and trafficking in human beings, with special emphasis on attention to routes used by these mafias within the geographic area of ​​Latin America and the Caribbean.

During the development of the operational phase, in which the Spanish National Police has participated, 127 victims of trafficking for sexual or labor exploitation have been released and more than 10,000 irregular migrants of 61 different nationalities have been detected.

All these results and their corresponding investigations have allowed the participating countries discover new routes and new lines of research that will allow to continue fighting against the commission of this criminal activity, as underlined in a statement by the National Police.

To coordinate this operation internationally Interpol established two checkpoints; the first one, for international support in Mexico City as a Coordination Center and, a second regional point for the Caribbean countries, in Barbados.

In Spain, the operation has been carried out, with the limitations of the current pandemic situation, in different so-called hot spots by agents belonging to the National Police.

Thus, the operation has allowed the dismantling of two criminal groups. The first of them dedicated to the illegal trafficking of migrants with the use of falsified documentation whose victims were originally from Morocco, the only country participating in Operation Turquesa III on the African continent.

Meanwhile, the second has allowed the dismantling of a network dedicated to human trafficking and drug trafficking. These operations have yielded a final balance of 32 detainees of different nationalities.

Joint controls were established with Portuguese agents at the border posts of Quintanilha-Alcañices, Valença do Minho – Tuy, Caya – Elvas, Vilar Formoso – Fuentes de Oñoro and Ayamonte – Castro Marim.

At the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport, special attention was paid to the control of flights originating in South American countries, liable to be used by criminal groups as a route for introducing illegal immigration into Europe.

Despite the low level of air traffic due to the current health situation, a total of 121 flights have been controlled with about 68,000 inquiries made to Interpol’s databases.