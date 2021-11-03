By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

Tijuana dressed in pink last Saturday, hosting one of the most anticipated fights in the history of women’s boxing. Jackie Nava faced her enemy of more than a decade: Mariana Juárez.

These two warriors have given Mexico countless emotions, through their many years of being protagonists of the ring, multiple world championships, with absolute dominance in television ratings on each occasion; both have dignified boxing and demonstrated the power of women.

Jackie, from Tijuana; La Barby, from Chilanga, in an explosive combination that reminds us of Érik Morales against Marco Antonio Barrera. Precisely, Érik took La Barby and was in her camp for this important fight.

Twenty years ago it was the other way around: Érika supported Ana María Torres in her corner, while Barrera was with La Barby; on that occasion, La Guerrera Torres defeated Mariana, in a great battle in Room 21.

The fight was wonderful; A demonstration of classic boxing, speed and precise combinations gave Jackie the resounding victory, but, on the other hand, Mariana Juárez fought with great heart and determination until the last stroke; With high technical level and competitiveness, it was always dangerous, but it did not reach it.

Jackie Nava was the first boxer to win the WBC world champion belt, precisely 15 years ago, and today she is the brand new winner of the highest boxing trophy: the diamond belt, which on this one occasion was made of pink skin, joining the global breast cancer awareness campaign.

Unfortunately, after a flight cancellation, I was unable to be present, leaving me stranded in Puerto Rico, where I attended a historic meeting with the presidents of the other three groups that govern the world, along with the World Boxing Council.

The meeting of the four presidents (WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, turned out to be very productive and we hope that it will achieve very important agreements for the development of boxing in the short, medium and long term.

I am very happy with the result of this lightning trip to Puerto Rico, land of champions, where I met with Lic. Francisco Valcarcel, Daryl Peoples and Gilberto Jesús Mendoza. It was a meeting open to change, respectful, and under the understanding that unity is necessary to achieve agreements that provide benefits to boxing.

On the other hand, the week of the main fight of 2021 has arrived. Saúl Canelo Álvarez began a crusade in December of last year, with the aim of unifying the super middleweight division and conquering all four belts.

One final rival remains: Caleb Plant, IBF belt holder. The fight drew worldwide attention, after the incident that occurred at the press conference in Los Angeles when, in the face to face, tempers heated up and came to blows.

The Teotihuacán belt will be a special trophy for the winner, closing the 2021 cycle celebrating the diversity of cultures of the State of Mexico, and will begin the search for Mexican culture that will shine in the awards on May 5 and September 16, 2022 .

So far, 10 emblematic belts have been produced since 2017. These special trophies have attracted the attention of the entire world for their beauty and the great significance that each one has, bringing a piece of Mexico as a gift to the world.

This is the description of each one:

Huichol, May 2017: Canelo beat Chávez Jr.

Huichol, September 2017: Tie between Golovkin and Canelo.

Chiapaneco, May 2018: Golovkin defeated Martyrosian.

Chiapaneco, September 2018: Canelo surpassed Golovkin.

Maya, May 2019: Canelo defeated Jacobs.

Maya, September 2018: Fury beat Wallin.

Mazahua, May 2020: Dedicated to the Heroes of Humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Otomí, September 2020: Presented to Julio César Chávez for his career, during his exhibition before Arce.

Mestizo, May 2021: Canelo beat Saunders.

Teotihuacán, September 2021: It is disputed on November 6 between Canelo and Plant.

DID YOU KNOW…?

The fight that projected Julio César Chávez to stardom was when he beat Puerto Rican Edwin Rosario.

That fight had many themes of memory. That’s where the traditional red band was born on Julio’s head since, according to Eddie Mafuz, Don King’s team coach, Rosario was bewitching Chávez and had a photo of him in a bucket of ice. Mafuz suggested that JC go out into the ring with something red to counter witchcraft.

That night, Mike Tyson went up to the corner with Rosario; after that he became an admirer and friend of the great Mexican champion. Also, that night, Bruce Willis was celebrating his honeymoon with Demi Moore …

Today’s anecdote

On one occasion I traveled to Puerto Rico with Don José; I was about 22 years old and my uncle Antonio Esper was also there. There Yamil Chade, who was my dad’s soul brother, took great care of us.

The island is beautiful, it has tourist and emblematic places, the food is delicious and the treatment is hospitable and very friendly. One of Don José’s favorite songs was My Old San Juan, and every time he asked for that song during the trip.

After a dinner with boxing people I went to party, precisely to old San Juan … I arrived at the room at dawn without my dad noticing, but at two hours he was ready to start the day; Already at breakfast, he saw me and commented: “Mijito, you look very tired, it must be the trip and I have brought you up and down” …

Then my uncle Toño told him: “N’ombre, Pepe, don’t you see the hangover he’s bringing!”; my dad turned around innocently and asked the uncle: “But how, does my little boy drink?” … That was Don José.

