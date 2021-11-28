11/28/2021 at 08:00 CET

One of the great challenges of any coach consists of keep all staff ‘plugged in’, something that without going any further in the ‘Koeman era’ squeaked with flagrant cases like that of Coutinho.

This collective commitment is noticeable when there are casualties and there it lies one of the great achievements of Sarunas Jasikevicius, who had to resort to the less common against Zalgiris as they could not count on Abrines, Higgins, Calathes or Brandon Davies. And the most prominent were three ‘outsiders’.

Great Oriola

The arrival of Sanli from Anadolu to replace the almost unprecedented Pustovyi has further relegated Pierre Oriola to the point that in the six previous days he had played 44 minutes (about seven on average). By the way, Turkey has attacked Barça for not allowing the pivot to play the games in this ‘window’ with their national team.

Pierre Oriola returned to enjoy on the track

The one from Tàrrega has continued working hard with a professionalism that dignifies his captaincy while waiting for an opportunity that finally came last Friday. And the power forward grabbed it so hard that it was the best of the game.

In 30 minutes, Oriola scored 15 points almost without failure with 4/6 on shots of two, 2/2 on triples and 2/2 on free throws. (He has scored the four this Euroleague has thrown), nine rebounds (three in attack), five assists and +25. The world champion with Spain asked Saras for more minutes on the track with facts.

The ‘impudence’ of Martínez

Jasikevicius is using increasingly to Sergi Martínez in the last games, although especially as a defensive specialist. The youth squad was scoring at a good level, but he needed to dare more in attack (in the previous three days of the Euroleague he had only shot six times in 50 minutes).

Sergi Martínez uncovered himself against Zalgiris

The youth squad scored two triples without failure against Zalgiris plus a great basket stepping on the line to finish with eight points and +10 valuation, taking a new step forward also in offensive tasks.

Director Rokas

With just turned 21, Rokas Jokubaitis continues to show that he is more than qualified to assume any responsibility and Barça would do well to prevent him from leaving next summer to the NBA (the Knicks have their rights).

Rokas Jokubaitis targets big star

Before the loss due to injury of Calathes until January of next year, The Lithuanian does not stop winning integers and before his former team he finished with +20 in valuation thanks to his 15 points with only two misses in the launch and his seven assists (six in the first half). Without a doubt, full success in his signing.