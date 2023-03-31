A video of an exoplanet system more than 130 light-years away dazzles astronomers

It is impossible for us to be alone in the universe. There is no concrete evidence to certify this statement, but there are behaviors similar to that of our Solar System that are repeated in the depths of the cosmos.

A video of a system of exoplanets, found 133 light-years away from Earth, dazzles astronomers. The simple fact that they have captured this phenomenon on video is already amazing, but that behavior like the one that occurs in our backyard is also confirmed is simply wonderful.

According to what you review D.W., the planetary system captured on video was HR8799; the first to be directly imaged by science, in 2008.

Since then, scientists have pointed the observatories towards this region and 12 years later they have the video of how four planets orbit their massive star, just as it happens with the nine worlds of our Solar System.

All four planets in question are larger than Jupiter. There is no indication that any could harbor the development of life as we know it.

“It is normally difficult to see orbiting planets. For example, it’s not obvious that Jupiter or Mars orbit our sun because we live in the same system and don’t have a view from above,” says astrophysicist Jason Wang of Northwestern University.

“Astronomical events happen too fast or too slow to be captured on film. But this video shows planets moving on a human time scale. I hope it allows people to enjoy something wonderful,” she noted.

The scientists in charge of the observations of this extrasolar planetary system say that capturing the movement of these planets does not contribute anything new from a scientific perspective.

“You don’t gain anything scientifically from watching orbiting systems in time-lapse video, but it helps others appreciate what we’re studying. It can be difficult to explain the nuances of science in words. But showing science in action helps others understand its importance,” said the expert.