One of the social networks with the most followers and used worldwide is, without a doubt, Instagram. The application has been modernized little by little as time has passed, and now it has been targeted eradicate definitely the fake accounts or bots that end up harming many users.

In recent months many people have realized that they needed a break urgent Instagram, deciding Leave temporarily the app. One of the reasons most recurrent among users who made this decision was to avoid seeing harassment campaigns or hate.

Instagram wants to detect all accounts

Thus, the company that owns the application, Goal (formerly known as Facebook), has decided to take action and initiate a crusade against all this kind of profiles. To achieve this, it has implemented the facial recognition system.

In this way, Instagram users must perform a ‘video-selfie‘ to check the person behind each account, and thus to avoid any False account or possible bots.

This new Instagram update has been confirmed with several captures performed by a social media analyst, Matt Navarra, through his official Twitter account. Ta and how the XDA members, the company began to carry out tests with this feature last year, but had numerous technical issues.

Instagram has ensured the real reason for the ‘video-selfie’

In order to verify that Instagram is being used by real people, he designed a facial recognition. Navarra has shown the text that appears when we must take a video-selfie: “Take a video-selfie: we need a short video yours turning head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you are a real person and confirm your identity. “

Before the statements and publications made by XDA and by Matt Navarra, Instagram wanted to go out of their way to say theirs. Answering to the tweet from Navarra, the application has ensured that it only asks for ‘video-selfies’ of all those accounts that have a “suspicious behavior”. In other words, when the social network detects a set of mathematical operations to achieve many ‘likes’ or followers.

Read also