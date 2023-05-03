A villain that you surely don’t remember returns in this brutal design made by Toyotaro

The fifth month of 2023 begins and Toyotaro appears on his social networks to offer us his customary and religious “doodle”. An iconic, stellar or forgotten Dragon Ball character drawn by the greatest illustrator of Akira Toriyama’s work is published in the official manga and anime site.

For this month of May (2023) he made the decision to go to one of the most representative films of the franchise and chose a villain that was very powerful and that you probably don’t remember. He is a Saiyan and looks a lot like Goku, a clue with which you will surely begin to imagine who we are talking about.

In the vast universe of Dragon Ball, one character arouses the curiosity and interest of fans: Turles. This mysterious Saiyan shares a striking physical resemblance to Goku, but his alignment and goals are diametrically opposed. Let’s learn more about this enigmatic character and his outstanding appearance in the movie Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might.

Turles, created by the famous mangaka Akira Toriyama, made his debut in the aforementioned film, captivating fans with his appearance similar to that of the hero of the series. Unlike Goku, however, Turles is a dark and power-hungry Saiyan. He possesses a similar physical build, long black hair, and dark eyes that reflect his relentless determination.

Turles’ goal is to plant the Tree of Might on Earth. This mystical plant provides an infinite source of energy and would allow Turles to increase his power and dominate the universe. Accompanied by a group of Saiyan minions, he faces off against Goku and the Z Fighters in an epic battle that determines the fate of the Earth.

Turles by Toyotaro

Although he shares some combat skills and techniques with Goku, such as the iconic Kaio-ken, Turles is shown to be a formidable opponent and more powerful than Kakarot at that point in history. His presence challenges the heroes to reach new limits to defeat him and protect the planet.

However, Goku’s determination and bravery rise to the challenge. As the battle intensifies, the Earth-raised Saiyan is able to push his own limits and reach new heights of power. Finally, in a climactic confrontation, Kakarot defeats Turles and destroys the Tree of Might, thwarting the dark character’s plans.