12/29/2021 at 11:28 CET

IT

The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has developed an investigation to identify, locate and arrest the perpetrator of burn injuries committed against a woman while she was inside a sleeping bag, in the goal of a building in Alguazas, where he usually spends the night, which has culminated in the arrest of an experienced and violent offender as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of injuries.

The investigation began on December 6, when the Civil Guard learned that an individual had set fire to a woman in a building in Alguazas, where the events generated a serious social alarm.

The civil guards found out that everything could have started as a result of disagreements between the author and the victim, both allegedly linked to the consumption of narcotic substances.The woman, who was known to spend the night regularly in the goal of the aforementioned building, she was lying in her sleeping bag when the now detained, allegedly, settled the discussion by setting it on fire with a lighter and fleeing the scene. The woman was able to escape, although she had to be evacuated to the hospital where she was admitted with burns to her abdomen, legs and hands.

From that moment, the Benemérita collected information and evidence to identify the suspect, which was positive when it learned that he was a young man, of Moroccan origin and settled in the municipality of Alguazas, with a long history of crimes, some of which showed the subject as a violent individual.

The police devices developed for their location led the civil guards to the municipality of Ceutí where, apparently, it had been kept hidden from the day of the events.

After two weeks of investigation, the Civil Guard has located him with a significant change in physical appearance. Apparently and with the supposed intention of avoiding identification, he had grown a beard and some of his hair had been shaved.

The investigation culminated in the arrest of a male, 35 years old, Moroccan nationality and with a long criminal record as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of injuries.

The detainee and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court number 6 of Molina de Segura.