11/03/2021 at 21:11 CET

EP

The deputy from VOX, Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros, has called “asshole” shouting from his seat to the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, while she replicated the speech that the spokesperson for this formation had just delivered in the framework of the debate on the entire Budgets for 2022.

Montero, after hearing the insult, has asked Espinosa de los Monteros to “admonish” his partner, but he has not reproduced the outburst or identified its author.. Deputies present in the Plenary Hall have confirmed to Europa Press that the word that has been heard from the Vox bench has been “asshole”.

When Montero has finished his speech, the second vice president of Congress, the ‘popular’ Ana Pastor, who at that time presided over the session, has requested the withdrawal of the insult, but has preferred not to verbalize it “out of respect for the Chamber.” Since no one has answered her request, she has chosen to order her withdrawal from the Journal of Sessions herself.

Minutes later, during the speech of the Deputy of Compromís, Joan Baldoví, another Vox deputy has shouted at the speaker from his seat. On this occasion, he was the spokesperson for Health, Juan Luis Steegmann, who has snapped “that you do not say to his face” when the Valencian deputy has mentioned the leader of the party, Santiago Abascal, and the fourth vice president of Congress, Ignacio Gil Lázaro.

“Whenever and wherever you want”Baldoví replied, who had just congratulated Montero for “unmasking” with his speech these two Vox deputies, some “chaqueteros”, according to the Valencian parliamentarian, who they defected from the PP when the udders that they suckled ran out.