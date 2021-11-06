

Photo: Shutterbug75 / Pixabay

One TikTok user said she took home only ¢ 1 cent over the course of six weeks while working as a waitress at a Nashville restaurant. The 25-year-old service worker, named Liny, shared a video on social media last month showing her pay stubs.

The federal minimum wage for tipped employees in the United States is $ 2.13 an hour. However, in Tennessee, federal, Social Security, and Medicare taxes are deducted from earned income. That left Liny with only ¢ 1 cent of pay.

It is unclear how many hours Liny worked during the six-week pay period and she did not disclose how much money she accumulated in tips. within the same period of time.

In the video, the waitress put a phrase that said: “Tip your servers !!!”

Several people were upset at Liny’s request. One responded, “It’s not my job to pay your bills. I have mine to pay ”.

Another person said: “Blame the companies you work for, not the consumers. In other countries, they don’t need to tip because they pay a living wage. “

However, others disagreed and came to Liny’s defense.

“If you can’t tip, go to McDonalds or cook at home,” said one person.

“When someone takes your order and brings your food, they are providing a service,” added a second person.

It should be noted that not all waiters are in a bad situation. Last month, a Hooters waitress posted a video on TikTok where she said she made a huge profit from generous tips.

Kristen Songer, who works at a Hooters franchise in South Carolina, claimed she worked as a waitress for seven hours on Sundays and earned $ 408 in tips. Working from 10:30 am Monday to midnight, he earned $ 350; and then made $ 190 for a six-hour shift the next day.

The Hooters worker bragged that a man tipped her $ 60 who gave her the cash just for talking to him.

