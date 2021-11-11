

The president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Photo: Mario Guzmán / .

The call of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the United Nations Organization for the rich to help the poor comes at a good time, since there is an international consensus so that, for example, multinational companies do not avoid paying taxes as an act of justice.

AMLO spoke to the UN Security Council precisely about the importance of the financial contribution of the thousand richest corporations in the world, together with that of the richest people on the planet and a cooperation of 0.2% of the Gross Domestic Product of the nations that make up the G-20 to fight poverty. This is part of a World Plan of Fraternity and Welfare that, according to what he said, will soon be presented at the General Assembly of the international organization.

The president took advantage of the opportunity for Mexico to preside over the Council this month to directly address the concern of global inequality. AMLO appropriately used the ineffectiveness of the COVAX operation, in charge of distributing the coronavirus vaccine, to demonstrate international inequity even in the presence of a highly contagious virus with the ability to kill those who are not immunized.

The Security Council is the most important panel in the UN. International crises are dealt with there. We believe that global poverty is one of them, despite the fact that the Russian representative replied that this was not the place to talk about this issue and that there are “other platforms” at the UN to do so.

AMLO surely upset several by stating that “our formula is to eradicate corruption and allocate the funds released first to the poor.” Vladimir Putin’s regime is an example of corruption.

Corruption is known to increase inequality and poverty through lower economic growth, tax benefits for wealthy and well-connected people, and damage the social network. The World Economic Forum estimated that corruption costs $ 2.6 trillion annually. The World Bank estimated that companies and individuals move more than $ 1 trillion annually in bribes.

It is ironic that Mexico, which is ranked 125th among the least corrupt countries in the world out of a total of 179, according to Transparency International, is the one that raises its voice at the UN against corruption. Although AMLO is the most indicated to do so due to the pernicious impact of a corruption that penetrates the country’s institutions.

A week ago, the G-20, which groups together the world’s most important economies, agreed to collect a minimum of 15% global tax so that multinationals do not hide their money and pay the money to governments. Tax evasion is corruption.

For all this we believe that AMLO’s message, with all that can be said, is a necessary plea in the Security Council in defense of the world’s poorest.